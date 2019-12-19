Sections
Arkansas-OU baseball game moved to Oklahoma City

by Matt Jones | Today at 5:06 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn watches during a scrimmage against Oklahoma on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ midweek game against Oklahoma in March has been moved to Oklahoma City.

The March 17 game was originally scheduled to be played at the Sooners’ home ballpark in Norman, Okla., but will now be played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

It will be the second meeting in 2020 between the Razorbacks and Sooners. The teams are scheduled to play Feb. 28 at Minute Maid Park in Houston as part of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Arkansas is scheduled to play five games at pro ballparks in 2020 - three at Minute Maid Park, the game in Oklahoma City and a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to begin the season Feb. 14 with the first game in a three-game series against Eastern Illinois at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

