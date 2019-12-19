Arkansas registers victories over Missouri

Missouri head coach Barry Odom leads his team onto the field to play Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team hasn't beaten Missouri since Sam Pittman's last season as the Razorbacks' offensive line coach in 2015.

Missouri extended its winning streak in the series to four games with a 24-14 victory over Arkansas in this season's finale at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

But now that Pittman is back at Arkansas as head coach, the Razorbacks finally enjoyed a couple of victories over the Tigers -- in recruiting.

Two of Arkansas' seven signees Wednesday -- offensive lineman Ray Curry and running back Dominique Johnson -- flipped from Missouri after being committed to the Tigers since June.

So not only did Arkansas add two players it wanted, but two it could have been playing against on an annual basis if they stuck with Missouri.

"I'm sure it doesn't hurt," Pittman said. "We're just trying to get people who want to be here right now. Missouri's got to do what they've got to do, and we've got to what we have to do."

Curry and Johnson followed former Missouri coaches to Arkansas.

Pittman hired Barry Odom -- who had a 25-25 record as Missouri's head coach the past four seasons -- as his defensive coordinator. Brad Davis, Missouri's offensive line coach under Odom for two seasons, was Pittman's first hire to coach the same position for Arkansas.

"I hire coaches because of a lot of reasons," Pittman said. "One of them is because they're great people, and relationships mean something.

"I mean, you're looking at guys that had relationships, and when their coaches left, they were willing to come with them. We wanted those guys, and because of the relationships we were able to get them."

Curry, 6-6 and 315 pounds, played at Memphis White Station and was rated a three-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. He visited Arkansas last weekend. In addition to Missouri, he also had offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

"When Coach Davis came over, he certainly went after [Curry]," Pittman said. "He's got everything that we want. He has size. He has good feet. He has weight. We just thought he would fit into what an Arkansas offensive lineman should be. Just very, very excited about him. I think he'll be a good player for us."

Johnson, 6-1, 220, also was a three-star recruit. He rushed for 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns this season at Crowley (Texas) High School.

At Johnson's news conference Wednesday to announce where he would sign, he wore a Missouri cap, which he tossed to the floor in front of him and then opened his jacket to reveal an Arkansas shirt.

"We felt like we needed a big, physical back," Pittman said. "So we went after him, and he was ecstatic to be a part of the University of Arkansas. He committed to us over the last day or two."

Curry and Johnson will provide depth where it's needed.

"There is always a need for both of those positions," Pittman said. "I don't know if there will ever be a year that we don't want to take at least four offensive linemen and a couple of backs."

Arkansas could be losing running back Rakeem Boyd, who is eligible to enter the NFL Draft after rushing 184 times for 1,133 yards and 8 touchdowns this season as a junior.

"Obviously, he's a wonderful player," Pittman said. "I have spoken with him, I don't know, two, three or four times. We obviously have to talk to him about his draft status. Where he's ranked.

"So, we have conveyed that to him, and then he has to decide what he has to do. We want him to come back and help us and help himself with the draft."

Sports on 12/19/2019