Arkansas sex offender sentenced to 35 years for producing child porn

FORT SMITH — A registered sex offender was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Thursday in connection with producing child pornography.

Jay Don Gifford, 26, of Fort Smith, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in federal prison and supervised release for life on one count each of production of child pornography and commission of a felony offense against a minor under 18 U.S.C. § 2251 by a registered sex offender, according to the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing.

Court records state officers with the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2018 that someone uploaded 90 files of suspected child pornography to Dropbox, a news release from Kees states.

Further investigation showed this person to be Gifford, a registered sex offender residing in Fort Smith, authorities said. Law enforcement located and interviewed Gifford, who admitted to taking explicit photographs and videos of two minors.

Gifford was indicted on a total of seven charges on Feb. 6, according to court records. These charges included two counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transportation of child pornography, one count of possession of material involving sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of commission of a felony offense against a minor under 18 U.S.C. § 2251 by a registered sex offender.

Gifford pleaded guilty to one of the counts of production of child pornography and the count of offense by a sex offender on Aug. 13. The remaining five counts were dismissed as per his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by Arkansas State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, Kees’ news release stated. Assistant United States Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case for the United States.