Arrested ex-trooper accused of stalking, threatening woman

A 19-year veteran of the Arkansas State Police was arrested Wednesday on 57 charges of illegally accessing criminal information, stalking and terroristic threatening, according to court documents and a news release.

Former Cpl. Mark Eugene Holland, 54, of Heber Springs submitted his resignation to the commander of Troop B of the Highway Patrol Division of the state police and was immediately arrested on 18 charges alleging misuse of the Arkansas Crime Information Center, 18 charges of terroristic threatening and 21 charges of stalking, according to online court documents.

Holland was placed on administrative leave after authorities "became aware of the allegations" Friday, the release said.

According to an affidavit for Holland's arrest, the Independence County sheriff's office notified the Arkansas State Police of a complaint against Holland. The complaint said Holland sent a letter to a woman's home address stating that he "had strong feelings" for her and "that they were willing to spend money for pictures of" her, according to the affidavit.

The letter requested that the woman reply to two email addresses, the affidavit said. In an interview with investigators, the woman said she had received more than 50 emails since 2016 from the addresses. Among the emails were numerous requests for nude photos, requests that the woman perform sexual acts and threats.

"[I]f I have to come over there, I'll take my own pics. I'm going to get what I want," one email said, according to the affidavit. "You are going to scream and moan, but you probably won't really like it."

The woman worked at a gas station owned by Holland's family, and she said Holland had sent her messages on several social media platforms, the affidavit said.

"She also stated that she believed it was Holland because due to Holland being in law enforcement, he could access her information," the report said.

In an interview with investigators, Holland said he got the woman's contact information from Facebook, but that he had gotten her home address from the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center, the affidavit said. Investigators checked Holland's account and said Holland had accessed the woman's information on the database at least 18 times since 2016.

Holland also told investigators that he drove by the woman's home on a number of occasions in his patrol vehicle "to determine if [she] was home."

Holland said he was "infatuated" with the woman and also sent emails to her husband "expressing his infatuation," the affidavit said. Holland said the woman had asked him to stop contacting her, but "he ignored her and continued to do so" from encrypted email addresses, the report said.

When asked why he used an encrypted email address, Holland said he "did not want to get caught because it would be very embarrassing," the report said.

Holland provided a written statement to investigators admitting to the allegations, the affidavit said.

Holland was assigned to Troop B of the Highway Patrol Division based in Newport. Holland's bail at the Independence County jail, where he was transported Wednesday, was set at $5,000, the release said.

Holland was not listed on the Independence County jail roster Wednesday evening.

Metro on 12/19/2019