Attorney: Obligate Biden to yield files

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Hunter Biden, the defendant in an Arkansas paternity suit, has "failed to answer reasonable discovery requests necessary to swiftly and fairly adjudicate" the case, according to a motion filed Wednesday on behalf of the baby's mother.

Clint Lancaster, the attorney for plaintiff Lunden Alexis Roberts, is asking Circuit Judge Don McSpadden to compel Biden to "answer the interrogatories and requests for production [of] documents in time for the January 7, 2020, hearing in this case."

The interrogatories and requests for documents date to August, he said in the court filing.

Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has provided "no support for this child for over a year," Lancaster wrote.

"The Court should not let the defendant continue to avoid his natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle," he added.

Hunter Biden is withholding information about his past employers and sources of income, his past banking relationships and his past business ownership interests, Lancaster alleged.

He also has refused to reveal his residential address or telephone number, Lancaster added.

Roberts' paternity suit, filed May 28, alleges that she and Hunter Biden "were in a relationship" and that "Baby Doe" was born in August 2018 "as a result of that relationship."

The 28-year-old Arkansas State University graduate is asking the court to establish that Biden, 49, is the baby's biological father and to order him to pay child support and provide health insurance for the toddler.

Biden initially denied ever having sexual relations with Roberts, according to The New Yorker.

DNA testing last month established "with scientific certainty" that Hunter Biden is the baby's father, according to a filing by Lancaster.

Biden is "not contesting paternity," according to a Nov. 27 motion for continuance filed on his behalf.

In an affidavit dated Nov. 27, Biden told the court that he is unemployed and has had "no monthly income since May 2019."

He is seeking to limit the release of additional information.

"Supplemental responses and objections to plaintiff's first interrogatories and requests for production," signed by Biden attorney Brent Langdon, and served on Dec. 17, questions whether Roberts is entitled to the information.

The request for Biden's residential address, for example, is "overly broad and seeks information which is neither relevant nor material to any claim or defense which would necessarily be limited to the pleadings before the Court."

Disclosure of the information would constitute "an impermissible invasion of the personal, property, or constitutional rights of [the] Defendant and would create a threat to him," Langdon wrote. "Further the information sought is only for the purpose to unreasonably 'annoy, embarrass, or oppress'" Biden, it stated.

Biden, who said in a signed Nov. 27 affidavit that he is currently unemployed, also was unwilling to supply Roberts with a list of his "employers for the past five years by name of employer, address of employer, and amount of compensation."

The financial documents request, the document states, is "overly broad and seeks information which is neither relevant nor material to any claim or defense which would necessarily be limited to the pleadings before the Court." Disclosure of the information would also constitute an "impermissible invasion of the personal, property, or constitutional rights" of Biden and the information is sought "only for the purpose to unreasonably 'annoy, embarrass, or oppress'" Biden, the document stated.

In addition, the information constitutes a "trade secret or proprietary information," it stated.

In addition, the request is "vague, ambiguous, overly broad, [and] unduly burdensome," it said.

McSpadden has already told both sides, on at least two occasions this month, to submit information about their incomes.

One of the words in an order the judge signed Monday stands out because it was printed in all caps.

McSpadden ordered both sides to provide the court and opposing counsel with "A. their personal tax returns for the past five years; and B. any and ALL financial documents and information showing money or monies they received in the past five years."

The deadline set by McSpadden is 4:30 p.m. today.

The financial documents will be sealed, he added.

"[I]t should, by now, be abundantly clear to the Court that" Biden "is not going to answer or provide any of his discoverable financial information unless the Court forces him to do so," Lancaster wrote in Wednesday's "Motion to Compel Discovery."

Langdon did not return a call Wednesday afternoon seeking comment. A message had been left with his receptionist.

In a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Lancaster said it is "very disappointing that Hunter Biden will not support his child or provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle so that child support can be set. It's not hard to do the right thing in a case like this, but Biden only wants to delay for his own benefit at the expense of his child."

Biden, a Yale-educated attorney who recently moved to California, has an address in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, according to a recent court filing. The home and property are assessed at $2.5 million, according to the Los Angeles County assessor's office.

It's unclear if Biden owns or rents the place.

Questions about Hunter Biden's finances, employment history and previous substance abuse have been raised by Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Republicans have questioned Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China.

His defenders say there's no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden or his father, portraying the attacks as baseless and politically motivated.

Joe Biden is a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, numerous polls have shown.

Three Arkansas attorneys who initially represented Biden parted ways with their client earlier this month, citing an "irreconcilable conflict." In late November, after the conflict initially arose, they were subsequently informed that they'd been discharged, they wrote in their Motion to Withdraw As Attorneys of Record, calling the discharge "additional grounds for mandatory withdrawal."

