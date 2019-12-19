Care-policy change revoked

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (left) and Amy Fecher (right), chief transformation officer, listen to a question during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the State Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Responding to objections raised by state legislators and others, a top state official said Wednesday that she has overturned a decision to remove 74 disabled adults from health insurance plans covering state and public school employees.

The people, who were scheduled to lose coverage on Jan. 1, had been allowed to stay on their parents' health insurance plans past the normal cutoff age of 25 after being certified as disabled because of mental or physical incapacity.

The Department of Transformation and Shared Services' Employee Benefits Division had planned to eliminate that coverage category.

But department Secretary Amy Fecher said Wednesday that she has decided to rescind the policy change after meeting Tuesday with Reps. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, chairman of the House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor; and Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, chairman of the House Committee on Insurance and Commerce.

Fecher said the state also will restore coverage to three disabled adult dependents who turned 26 after July 1, when the Employee Benefits Division stopped granting new extensions in coverage for adult dependents with disabilities.

"It's not a great situation, but we're trying to make it right," Fecher said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he approved the decision.

"The unfairness of the policy was presented, and I agreed with the decision to reverse it," Hutchinson said in a statement.

Among those who stand to regain coverage is Peggy Stroud's son, Michael Cole Elrod, who has Down syndrome and was dropped from her plan after he turned 26 in July.

The change left Medicaid as Elrod's only source of coverage. He had to switch to a new primary-care physician and gastroenterologist because the ones he had been using weren't in his Medicaid managed-care company's network.

Then after her son switched to another Medicaid managed-care company this month, Stroud said, she learned Wednesday that it wouldn't cover the blood testing supplies he had been using to monitor his diabetes.

"Oh, my gosh, that's about the best Christmas present I could ask for," Stroud, an art teacher at Heber Springs High School, said later Wednesday when told of Fecher's decision. A single mother, she had paid $158 a month for coverage under a school employees plan covering her and her son.

"I'm just one of those people that, I just can't handle change constantly, and that's what it's been since he was kicked off."

Of the 74 people who had been scheduled to lose coverage, 23 were enrolled in Medicaid, 26 were on Medicare and 25 had coverage under both programs, Employee Benefits Division Director Chris Howlett told the House and Senate public health committees during a joint meeting last week.

Fecher said Wednesday that an additional six people who had received coverage under the category for disabled adults will still be removed Jan. 1 because they did not qualify as dependents of employees or retirees.

The decision to eliminate coverage for disabled dependents over age 25 was made before she became secretary of the newly created department under a government reorganization in July, she said.

"I believe from talking with Chris that he was looking at savings for the state and looking at people who appeared to have double coverage," Fecher said.

But she said she was persuaded to rescind the change in eligibility rules after she learned about differences in the coverage offered by the state and school employees plans and by Medicare and Medicaid.

A report obtained from the Employee Benefits Division under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act indicates that the plans paid about $442,000 in claims for the dependents last year.

The plans cover about 158,000 people, including employees and retirees and their spouses and dependents. Combined, the plans paid about $629 million last year on medical and drug claims and other expenses.

The planned eligibility change came just months after the state transferred to managed care companies the responsibility for paying for the medical care of about 45,000 Medicaid recipients with significant mental illness or developmental disabilities. That number included at least some of the dependents who are enrolled in both a state or teacher employee plan and Medicaid.

Meanwhile, dependents whose only other coverage was Medicare would have faced new out-of-pocket costs, including a deductible of $198 for doctor's-office visits and other outpatient services and coinsurance of 20% after the deductible is met.

When a dependent on a state or school employee plan has Medicaid, that program generally covers only expenses that aren't covered by the employee plan. For enrollees who are on Medicare, that program pays first, and the employer plan pays what Medicare doesn't.

Rhonda Bullard, a counselor with the Mansfield School District, said she was "in tears" when she heard that her 27-year-old son, Alex, who has Down syndrome, would be allowed to stay on her school employee plan.

Although her son also has coverage through a Medicaid managed-care company, Bullard feared he would face restrictions on the doctors he could see and the number of his prescriptions that would be covered.

"I'm so relieved that my boy can now have the coverage that he needs," Bullard said.

The federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires plans that cover dependents to offer the coverage until the dependents reach age 26.

Arkansas laws predating the 2010 Affordable Care Act require health plans covering individuals and some businesses to also cover adult, unmarried dependents who became disabled before age 19 and whose disabilities render them "incapable of sustaining employment."

But those state laws don't apply to government insurance plans such as those covering state and school employees.

In an Oct. 14 letter to state legislators, Howlett said the division decided to drop coverage for the disabled dependents after reviewing eligibility guidelines and what was required by law.

The change wasn't announced publicly or presented for approval to the State and Public School Life and Health Insurance Board, which makes decisions about the plans' rates and benefits.

But the Employee Benefits Division began hearing from employees and legislators soon after it began mailing letters over the summer to employees whose dependents would be losing coverage.

Ladyman, who had heard from two constituents whose children were scheduled to lose coverage, said Fecher called him Tuesday evening and told him the policy change had been scrapped.

He said he then called the two constituents, who were "elated" to hear the news.

"I just think this is a good example of the way we can work together and should work together, even in two branches of government," Ladyman said. "We need to communicate with groups that are affected by what we do and get their input."

Metro on 12/19/2019