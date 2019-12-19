Coaching switch didn't change Wallace's desire

Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace has been working his whole life to play football at the University of Arkansas. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, he enjoyed the bounty of his labor by signing to do just that.

He celebrated his signing with about 200 family and friends at Bryant High School's indoor facility.

"It means a lot getting it out of the way, signing with the Hogs, and staying home and having all my family and friends here," Wallace said.

Wallace, 6-6, 212 pounds, received an offer from Arkansas in September 2018. About a year later, he committed to the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas State University, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JDeptt6h1o]

He stayed committed to the Razorbacks after former coach Chad Morris was fired. He was the second in-state pledge to receive an in-home visit from new Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

He debated whether to sign on the traditional February signing day, but meeting Pittman made his decision easy.

"He was a real straightforward and honest guy," Wallace said. "He told me what his plan was and what he wanted to do with the program. Meeting him, he's a one-of-a-kind guy. He gets straight to the point."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Wallace a four-star prospect because of his potential.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1219bryant/]

Wallace recorded 60 tackles, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups and blocked 4 punts as a senior while helping the Hornets to a second consecutive Class 7A state title. Bryant Coach Buck James said Wallace has tremendous upside.

"He's gifted, he can run, he has a great wingspan," James said. "He has some tenacity, he's tough. He likes to practice, he likes the game, he loves to play in the game.

"He's still like a seventh- or eighth-grader from the standpoint he's giddy when it's game day. He loves to play sports. He plays basketball just because he loves to compete."

Pittman asked him what position he would like to play in Fayetteville.

"I told him I wanted to play linebacker like I did my last two years in high school," Wallace said. "But I might end up playing some D-end linebacker mix, depending on the defensive call."

Wallace, who lives with his grandparents, said his grandmother was won over by Pittman.

"I know my grandmother liked him because he talked a lot about academics," Wallace said.

