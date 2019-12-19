COLUMNIST: Animals are for life, not just the holidays

Two kittens are hoisting themselves up my pant legs as I write this, sinking their needle-like claws into my shins. Before their attention turned to scaling my legs, Kitten No. 1 was clambering up the wastepaper basket in an attempt to reach the power cords that I had stashed out of her reach, and Kitten No. 2 was toppling her mama's food bowl for the third time that day.

When I got up this morning, I found that they had "decorated" my office--using the contents of their litter box. And now . . . please excuse me while I run off to rescue my (nontoxic) houseplant from their mama's eager jaws.

I knew I was courting this kind of crazy when I volunteered to foster animals in need. But along with the chaos, this feline foster family has brought so much joy, love and laughter into our home.

In Germany, animal rescue facilities report a 40 percent increase in the number of dogs and a 50 percent spike in the number of felines returned in January. The problem is so widespread that several countries have prohibited the adoption of animals during the holidays.

Even for people who are committed to caring for an animal for life, the holidays are typically one of the worst times to bring home a new family member. Parties, shopping, cooking, decorating, visitors and travel keep many people busy and away from home more often during December.

The holidays also introduce all kinds of dangers and temptations into animals' environments--twinkle light cords to chew on, trees to climb, irresistible (and breakable) ornaments to bat at, candles that can be knocked over, poisonous plants, and an abundance of foods that can sicken or kill them.

And, there's no getting around it: Caring for an animal is expensive. In the few weeks that they've been with us, our feline trio has needed medications, vet visits, shots, special food, litter, toys, lots of paper towels and cleanser, and more. With many families' budgets already stretched thin during this time of year, the added expense of caring for an animal can rack up debt--or worse, result in animals being deprived of vital veterinary care or abandoned.

Fostering has also reminded me of how many wonderful animals are waiting for loving, responsible people to commit to caring for them for life. If you fit that description and have given the decision careful consideration, please visit your local animal shelter to adopt your new family member--after the hectic holiday season is over.

After all, nothing helps chase away the post-holiday blues like taking a canine companion for a long, leisurely walk or letting a purring kitty share the warmth of your lap, which is what I'm doing right now.

Lindsay Pollard-Post is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.

Editorial on 12/19/2019