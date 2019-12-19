Convicted-migrant rule proposed

Children hold toys given to them by activists and volunteers as they wait with family members Wednesday at an immigration and customs facility in Miramar, Fla. Volunteers held a toy giveaway for asylum seekers, refugees and immigrants checking in at the Miramar facility. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON -- Migrants convicted of illegally reentering the U.S., driving drunk or committing domestic violence will be barred from claiming asylum under a proposed regulation announced Wednesday by the Trump administration.

The proposal, which must go through a public comment period before it is finalized, lists seven criminal areas, including some low-level crimes, that would bar migrants from claiming asylum in addition to federal restrictions already in place. It also would remove a requirement for immigration judges to reconsider some asylum denials.

The move comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center in Washington, D.C., and Innovation Law Lab of Portland, Ore., filed a lawsuit saying that instead of being fair and impartial, judges in immigration courts answer to Attorney General William Barr and are pushed to deny applications for asylum.

"The immigration courts make life-and-death decisions every day: vulnerable people seeking asylum in the United States depend on a functioning court system to protect them from persecution, torture, and death. Yet, in the immigration courts, the tradition of judicial independence has been turned upside down," the lawsuit against President Donald Trump and Barr says.

Melissa Crow, senior supervising attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center and a lead attorney in the case, said that some parts of the United States have become "asylum-free zones" because immigration courts in 23 cities have denied more than 85% of applications for asylum, with El Paso having the highest denial rate at 96.6%.

"We've come to call the current situation a deportation machine, and it really is because it is virtually impossible, particularly in some jurisdictions around the country, to effectively represent individuals in immigration court proceedings," Crow said in a joint telephone interview with Stephen Manning, executive director of Innovation Law Lab.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in Portland.

Immigrant advocates and humanitarian groups have criticized Trump's hard-line policies as inhumane and have said the U.S. is abdicating its role as a safe haven for refugees.

But an immigration court backlog has reached more than 1 million cases, and border agencies were overwhelmed this year by hundreds of thousands of Central American families that require more caregiving and are not easily returned over the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an effort to stop the flow of migrants, the Department of Homeland Security, which manages immigration, has sent more than 50,000 migrants back over the border to wait out asylum claims. The migrants are sometimes victimized in violent parts of Mexico and sickened by unsanitary conditions in what have become large refugee camps. Homeland Security officials also have signed agreements with Guatemala and other Central American nations to send asylum-seekers there. The first families have already been sent to Guatemala.

"The administration has been restricting asylum in a very comprehensive way -- first, who gets to the border in the first place, second, who is able to apply for asylum and who ultimately receives asylum, and this is getting at that third stage," said Sarah Pierce, policy analyst for the U.S. immigration policy program at the Migration Policy Institute think tank.

The Justice Department also has taken aim at so-called sanctuary cities, like New York and Chicago, which do not assist Homeland Security agents with immigration-related requests. New York officials, for example, say they do not believe migrants should be deported for minor offenses and won't notify the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency if they have a migrant in their custody. Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf complained about such policies.

"I think what we are doing is playing politics with public safety," Wolf said recently in a Fox News Channel interview on New York laws. "That is really concerning from protecting the homeland perspective, making sure that DHS law enforcement officers have the data and the tools that they need to protect their communities."

The proposed new rules would make asylum-seekers ineligible if they were convicted of a felony or if they were arrested repeatedly on domestic violence charges. Other crimes include: convictions for false identification or unlawful receipt of public benefits, smuggling or harboring migrants, illegal reentry, a federal crime involving street gang activity or driving while under the influence of an intoxicant.

It's not clear how many asylum-seekers are actually convicted of crimes, but 74,000 of the 143,000 people arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during the 2019 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, were convicted or arrested on charges of driving under the influence, in addition to being in the U.S. illegally.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Selsky of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/19/2019