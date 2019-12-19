Criswell: Tar Heels' love topped lukewarm Hogs

Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who passed for 2,869 yards with 27 touchdowns and rushed for 1,282 yards and 24 scores this season, signed with North Carolina on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

MORRILTON -- The state's top quarterback prospect will continue his career in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a national championship-winning coach.

After he signed his national letter of intent with North Carolina on Wednesday at Devil Dog Arena, Morrilton dual-threat quarterback Jacolby Criswell made it clear he chose the Tar Heels over the University of Arkansas because he felt like more of a priority for Mack Brown -- a national title winner with Texas in the 2005 season -- than Chad Morris, who was fired by the Razorbacks in November after going 4-18.

Criswell, who is rated a four-star quarterback by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, originally committed to North Carolina in June. Shortly after pledging to the Tar Heels, Criswell received a visit from Morris, whose son Chandler -- a quarterback at Highland Park in Dallas -- was also being recruited by the Razorbacks.

"They came down to the school and they told me they were taking Chandler Morris," Criswell said. "I said, 'Yes, sir.' They said I'm able to come [to Arkansas] if I want to.

"They didn't recruit me very much. They talked to me here and there, but it wasn't what a quarterback should have as a prospect. North Carolina showed me the most love. I enjoyed that love."

Two days after his father was fired as Razorbacks coach, Chandler Morris decommitted from the Hogs, leaving the program without a quarterback for the 2020 class.

But new Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman attempted to flip Criswell in the early signing period.

Pittman met with Criswell and Morrilton Coach Cody McNabb on Dec. 10 at Morrilton High School. But establishing a relationship in a short amount of time comparable to what Brown and Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo already had established with Criswell was not conceivable, McNabb said.

"He was very impressed by those guys," McNabb said of the Arkansas guys. "But they were kind of paying for somebody else's sins. It was pretty much done. You can't develop a relationship in three or four days.

"Ultimately, he felt like it was the best decision for him. I'm proud of him for looking at that big picture."

Brown and Longo began recruiting Criswell shortly after the two coaches were hired in Chapel Hill in December 2018. Longo also recruited Criswell while he was Ole Miss' offensive coordinator in 2017-18.

"I've always been the No. 1 quarterback for them," Criswell said. "It was something that caught attention for me once they said it.

"I love Coach Pittman, and I think he's going to turn it around. But at the same time, when you know someone for three or four years and then you meet someone for a week, then that three years overrules a week. That's what it came [down] to."

Criswell, 6-1, 220 pounds, passed for 2,869 yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions as a senior. He also rushed for 1,282 yards and 24 scores. Morrilton advanced to the Class 5A semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Over his three-year high school career, Criswell passed for 5,925 yards with 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He is looking forward to playing in the ACC, which features defending national champion Clemson.

"I'm really excited," said Criswell, who will enroll at North Carolina in January. "I'm ready to compete. That's what I'm all about is competing. Coach Mack, he knows what to do. He's going to turn the whole place around, and I'm just glad to be a part of that."

