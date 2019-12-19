Don't believe everything you hear on the radio.

For years people have made claims that plants grow better if you talk to them.



While I don't put much faith in that belief, I think perhaps people who have the time to talk to their plants, probably are paying more attention to them and are giving them proper care--which could account for better growth.

This week, I heard a new theory. As I was driving to my aunts house one night, a radio host who gives life advice shared that researchers had found that people who READ to their plants have faster growing, healthier plants. If that were the case, libraries should have the healthiest plants growing!

I wonder who did the research, and what type of books they read to them. Perhaps tropical plants like books about the rain forest, while poinsettias like Christmas reading,

and Peace lilies like the Bible, or perhaps War and Peace?

Could horror books stunt their growth?!



So if you buy into this theory, go for it. If it works for you, it doesn't hurt anything. Reading out loud can be soothing to oneself, but I think it would be better to read to another person perhaps. Be careful of what you hear on the radio or read on the internet. Just because it is written or spoken, does not mean it is true.



I think your plants will grow better if they get proper sunlight, moisture and care. But read away if you get the urge.