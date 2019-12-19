EDITORIAL NOTEBOOK: Ow!

It's a shame that eyesight fades as the human body ages. We need it so much more. If only to avoid stuff.

Speaking of which . . . .

We were walking somewhere earlier this week and took a detour through a little alleyway to save some time.

Sometimes your mind wanders. On this particular day, our mind must have wandered off. We managed to avoid a stairwell but ended up slamming into some kind of ventilation cover that stretched across the sidewalk. The darn thing hit us right in the gut at full walking speed. Talk about a gut punch.

One second, we're walking at a good pace; the next second, we're lying on our back in a driveway.

The wind took our ballcap, too, like a bully taking someone's lunch money. What's next?

Fortunately, nobody was around to see the spill, and we got back up and on our way while clutching our breadbasket and thinking about the kind of mark that crash was gonna leave.

Lesson learned. Don't daydream while in motion. Save that stuff for when you're at your computer desk with an editorial due in 20 minutes. Ouchie.

Editorial on 12/19/2019