'Father figure' Pittman won Stewart over on initial visit

Loyalty was a big reason why University of Arkansas defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart remained in the fold after the firing of former coach Chad Morris.

Stewart signed with the Razorbacks on Wednesday, the opening of the three-day early signing period.

"I just stayed loyal and wanted to stay in state, and try and help the program get it rolling again," Stewart said.

Stewart, 6-2, 224 pounds, of Jonesboro committed to the Hogs over scholarship offers from Houston, SMU, Kansas, Arkansas State University, Memphis and others in March.

He was the first prospect to receive an in-home visit from Coach Sam Pittman on Dec. 9, a day after he had been announced as the new head Hog

"I feel like he's a real honest guy," Stewart said. "He felt like a father figure when I first met him. He's real cool. You feel like you can build a relationship with him."

Stewart, who could play linebacker in college, is an explosive and violent hitter. He recorded 85 unassisted tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 1 recovered fumble and 3 forced fumbles as a senior.

As a junior, he recorded 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Stewart turned heads when he recorded what was the nation's sixth-best combine rating (131.76) at the St. Louis Opening Regional in the spring. The five other athletes with better scores were defensive backs, running backs or receivers. The rating was ninth best nationally after other regionals were completed.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Stewart a four-star prospect.

Stewart is excited to learn from defensive coordinator Barry Odom once he gets to Fayetteville.

"I hear a lot about him from people around me and my coaches," said Stewart, who has recorded a 330-pound bench press, 500 squat and a 330 power clean. "My coaches say a lot about coach Odom. Just random people have been saying good things about him as a coach."

