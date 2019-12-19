Sections
High school basketball schedule

Today at 2:27 a.m.

TODAY'S GAMES

BOYS

Ashdown at Smackover

Batesville at Jonesboro Westside

Bentonville vs. Royse City, Texas

Bigelow at Hazen

Conway Christian

at South Side Bee Branch

Forrest City at Earle

Glendale, Mo. at Rogers Heritage

Greenwood vs. Sperry, Okla.

Hackett at Mulberry/Pleasant View

Hoxie at Corning

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy

Kirby at Oden

Marmaduke at Salem

Mineral Springs at Blevins

Mountain View at Clinton

Mountainburg at Magazine

Nashville at Bauxite

Newport at Cave City

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

Parkers Chapel

at Camden Harmony Grove

Rose Bud at Marshall

St. Paul at Johnson Co. Westside

Stuttgart at Sheridan

Umpire at Mountain Pine

White Co. Central at Des Arc

TOURNAMENTS

Dumas Classic

at Dumas

Dermott vs. McGehee

Crossett vs. Dumas

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

at Jonesboro (ASU)

Palestine-Wheatley vs. Crowley's Ridge

Cedar Ridge vs. Cross County

Buffalo Island Central

at East Poinsett County

Viola vs. Rector

Riverside vs. Harrisburg

Pangburn Classic

at Pangburn

Pangburn vs. Quest Academy

Westside Greers Ferry

vs. Little Rock Homeschool

Augusta vs. Wonderview

Helena-West Helena Invitational

at West Helena

Marvell vs. Helena-West Helena

Marianna vs. Dollarway

GIRLS

Armorel at Marked Tree

Ashdown at Smackover

Bay at Melbourne

Bentonville at Fort Smith Northside

Bigelow at Hazen

Buffalo Island Central at Riverside

Carl Junction, Mo. at Springdale

Cave City at Newport

Conway Christian at South Side Bee Branch

Hackett at Mulberry/Pleasant View

Hampton vs. Fordyce

Hoxie at Manila

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy

Kirby at Oden

Marmaduke at Salem

Maumelle at Morrilton

Mineral Springs at Blevins

Mountain View at Clinton

Mountainburg at Magazine

Nashville at Bauxite

Osceola at Piggott

Parkers Chapel at Camden Harmony Grove

Russellville at Rogers

St. Paul at Johnson Co. Westside

Trumann at Gosnell

Umpire at Mountain Pine

White Co. Central at Des Arc

TOURNAMENTS

Dumas Classic

at Dumas

Dermott vs. McGehee

Dumas vs. Crossett

Helena-West Helena Invitational

at West Helena

Marianna vs. Dollarway

Northeast Arkansas Tournament

at Jonesboro (ASU)

Palestine-Wheatley vs. East Poinsett County

Nettleton vs. Brookland

Pangburn Classic

at Pangburn

Pangburn vs. Star City

Westside Greers Ferry vs. Tuckerman

Augusta vs. Wonderview

Sports on 12/19/2019

Print Headline: High school basketball schedule

