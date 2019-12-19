Sections
Today at 3:40 a.m. | Updated December 19, 2019 at 3:40 a.m.

Lou Browning, a wildlife rehabilitator in Frisco, N.C., said a barred owl that got trapped in a car's grille as it dove at some prey along a highway was bruised but survived the unexpected three-hour drive with a family traveling to the Outer Banks.

Eric Levett, sheriff of Rockdale County, Ga., said a Conyers woman survived being shot twice after she and two men, who kicked in her front door and the door to her bedroom, engaged in a shootout, resulting in her wounding one attacker.

Thanassis Vassilopoulos, mayor of Kalamata, Greece, said a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a days-old baby "was very lucky in its misfortune" because it was heard by a passer-by and was found in an in-ground garbage bin that hadn't been emptied yet because the truck was running late.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, a former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia, faces up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old student, saying the initial photo was meant for her husband and was sent to the student by mistake.

Chris Robertson, a Calverton Park, Mo., police officer, jumped into a frigid municipal pool in Ferguson to help officer Jamez Knighten pull a 10-year-old boy from the deep end after the child, who later died, fell into the water.

Vikkie Calderon, spokesman for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California, said a 17-year-old girl wearing a pilot's headset was arrested after she sneaked into a small plane, started it up and crashed it into a chain-link fence.

Amanda Clawson-Walker, a police officer in Rock Springs, Wyo., filed a civil-rights lawsuit saying she was denied a chance to be promoted to sergeant because her high-risk pregnancy in 2016 prevented her from taking a physical test on the date it was given.

Donnie Craig, sheriff of Pickens County, Ga., is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the "backup" handgun he had in his waistband misfired, sending a round into the floor of a Walmart in Jasper.

Jeffrey Gillen, a circuit judge in West Palm Beach, Fla., declared a mistrial after six days of testimony in a case involving a sheriff's deputy charged with killing his son-in-law when a juror was seen looking at his cellphone during closing arguments.

A Section on 12/19/2019

Print Headline: In the news

