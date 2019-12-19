• Lou Browning, a wildlife rehabilitator in Frisco, N.C., said a barred owl that got trapped in a car's grille as it dove at some prey along a highway was bruised but survived the unexpected three-hour drive with a family traveling to the Outer Banks.

• Eric Levett, sheriff of Rockdale County, Ga., said a Conyers woman survived being shot twice after she and two men, who kicked in her front door and the door to her bedroom, engaged in a shootout, resulting in her wounding one attacker.

• Thanassis Vassilopoulos, mayor of Kalamata, Greece, said a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a days-old baby "was very lucky in its misfortune" because it was heard by a passer-by and was found in an in-ground garbage bin that hadn't been emptied yet because the truck was running late.

• Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, a former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia, faces up to two years in prison after pleading guilty to exchanging nude photos with a 15-year-old student, saying the initial photo was meant for her husband and was sent to the student by mistake.

• Chris Robertson, a Calverton Park, Mo., police officer, jumped into a frigid municipal pool in Ferguson to help officer Jamez Knighten pull a 10-year-old boy from the deep end after the child, who later died, fell into the water.

• Vikkie Calderon, spokesman for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California, said a 17-year-old girl wearing a pilot's headset was arrested after she sneaked into a small plane, started it up and crashed it into a chain-link fence.

• Amanda Clawson-Walker, a police officer in Rock Springs, Wyo., filed a civil-rights lawsuit saying she was denied a chance to be promoted to sergeant because her high-risk pregnancy in 2016 prevented her from taking a physical test on the date it was given.

• Donnie Craig, sheriff of Pickens County, Ga., is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the "backup" handgun he had in his waistband misfired, sending a round into the floor of a Walmart in Jasper.

• Jeffrey Gillen, a circuit judge in West Palm Beach, Fla., declared a mistrial after six days of testimony in a case involving a sheriff's deputy charged with killing his son-in-law when a juror was seen looking at his cellphone during closing arguments.

