India's high court delays citizenship-law hearings

NEW DELHI -- India's Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed hearing pleas challenging the constitutionality of a new citizenship law that has sparked opposition and protests across the country. The court said it would consider the pleas on Jan. 22.

Protests and widespread condemnation have been growing against the Citizenship Amendment Act, with demonstrations breaking out in India over the past week.

The new law applies to Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally but can demonstrate religious persecution in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.

Critics say that the new law is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government's agenda to marginalize India's 200 million Muslims, and that it goes against the spirit of the country's secular constitution. Modi has defended it as a humanitarian gesture.

The law's passage last week follows a contentious process in northeastern India's Assam state intended to weed out people who entered the country illegally known as the National Register of Citizens. Nearly 2 million people in Assam were excluded from the list, about half Hindu and half Muslim, and have been asked to prove their citizenship or else be considered foreign. India is building a detention center for some of the tens of thousands of people the courts are expected to ultimately determine have entered illegally. Modi's home minister, Amit Shah, has pledged to roll out the exercise nationwide.

Some Indian Muslims fear it's a means by which Hindu nationalists can put them in detention or deport them from the country.

Students have led a week of protests since the citizen law's passage, including at predominantly Muslim Jamia Millia University, where a march on Sunday descended into chaos when demonstrators set three buses ablaze. Police responded with rubber bullets and tear gas. Video showed officers chasing unarmed protesters and beating them with sticks.

Scores of students were injured. Police say they acted with restraint.

On Wednesday, authorities tightened security restrictions, implementing a curfew in Assam, where ongoing protests have disrupted daily life in Gauhati, the state capital. They also restricted assembly in a Muslim neighborhood in New Delhi where demonstrators on Tuesday torched a police booth and several vehicles.

Separately, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for security talks at the State Department in Washington.

During the talks, the four men said they had agreed to improve defense cooperation, primarily through increasing troop levels during joint military exercises and promoting the capacity of India's smaller neighbors to participate in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

The two sides also discussed China's growing global footprint, a matter that is of particular concern for both the U.S. and India, and challenges on the Indian subcontinent, notably the rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Pompeo demurred when asked how or whether the U.S. would respond to the enforcement of the citizen law.

"We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities, protecting religious rights everywhere," he said. "We honor Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside of India about [this] issue. The United States will be consistent in the way that we respond to these issues, not only in India but all around the world."

Jaishankar rejected the suggestion that the law is intended to discriminate against Muslims. he said it was aimed at helping the most vulnerable minority groups.

"It is a measure which is designed to address the needs of persecuted religious minorities from certain countries," he said. "If you look at what those countries are and therefore what those minorities are, you would understand why certain religions were identified."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

