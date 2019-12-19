'It’s not the same': Arkansas man to end long-running Christmas light display after wife's death

Richard Hodo and his wife, Helen, stayed at their Van Buren home every night from about Thanksgiving until Christmas for the last 23 years as tens of thousands visited their elaborate outdoor light display.

Sometimes they went outside, but often they stayed in as Hodo operated cameras transmitting a live feed from outdoors. He and his wife could look at the display and visitors, children and adults laughing and singing along as the display flashed in sync with Christmas music.

But this year, the display’s 24th, will be its last. Hodo, 76, said he doesn’t want to continue the tradition without Helen, who died in November at 83.

“Now I’m here, and I’m by myself inside watching,” Hodo said. “And it’s not the same.”

Hodo’s Christmas display is something of a local legend, and it has a level of statewide notoriety, too.

The display includes 100,000-150,000 lights, Hodo said, and numerous physical elements.

Some are traditional, such as a sleigh with reindeer, but many are special to the Hodo house. There are multiple display scenes from Jesus’ life, including his crucifixion, a giant American flag and, on some nights, a live Grinch who breaks out of jail.

During certain songs, machines even pump out fake snow.

All this attracts about 10,000-12,000 cars annually to 1205 Woodland Creek Circle. Until Christmas Day, visitors can watch every night starting at 5 p.m. The lights will shut off at 10 p.m. Thursday, and every night after that, the display will shut off at 11 p.m.

Hodo said he never imagined the display would grow so much, but every year he felt the need to create new elements and give a different experience to visitors.

He said he attended a trade show once or twice a year in Las Vegas to scout new pieces and estimates his total investment is around $50,000 on equipment alone.

But Hodo said the response from the community is what matters most. He received an outpouring of condolences and support after Helen's death when he decided this would be the display's last year. Past years have been filled with touching gestures from longtime visitors.

Once, a local man serving in the military video called his wife, so he could see the display from Japan. He thanked Hodo for putting it together and for that year's theme, which honored the military.

Another year, a woman came by in March with a handmade blanket. She told Hodo she had lost her husband the year before, and she frequented the display in the run-up to Christmas. It made the holidays a little more bearable, so she created the blanket as a thank-you.

Hodo still has it.

But he said all the hours at the house, where he must stay every night during the weeks the display runs to make sure everything functions, are too much without the company of his wife.

“It’s been a hard, hard decision for me to say this is it, but things have got to change, and it’s changed for me,” Hodo said. “I’ve got to change my direction now, too, since she’s not here.”

Much of the display’s design and set-up have been done by Raymond Harvey, who has worked on the project for about 16 years through a Christmas-decorating business. The business has scaled back, but the displays he created for the Hodo house have only gotten more elaborate.

“It’s a good labor of love,” Harvey said.

Even if the display doesn’t go up at the Hodo house again, there is a chance it will continue somewhere else.

Harvey said he has spoken to the mayor of Van Buren about taking over, and Hodo hopes the city will. He said he would donate the equipment, and Harvey said he would donate his time and expertise to help the city make it run smoothly.

Messages left with the mayor’s office by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to discuss this possibility were not returned.

Harvey said even if Van Buren doesn’t take over the display, another city and several homeowners are interested in doing so.

But the display requires a lot of electricity and maintenance, and Harvey said it would be easier for a city to manage than a homeowner — and Hodo and Harvey agree their preference is for Van Buren to take control, so locals can still enjoy the lights.

"What better way to keep Ms. Helen in our thoughts," Harvey said, "than for this to continue on."