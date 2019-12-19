On why they laughed

A recent letter by Tim Irby puts forth theories as to why world leaders were laughing at Trump at the NATO conference. I believe they were laughing because it is laughable to see an ignorant person who is puffed up with self-importance. Trump and his supporters have many qualities, but it seems intelligence is not usually one of them. The supporters of this abomination always bray about the economy. To those of us on a fixed income, a good economy has little discernible effect. I have never owned stock and do not care about the stock market. All indications suggest that the economic upturn began during the Obama administration.

The economy is only a measure of a country's health. Perhaps more relevant questions might be: How does a country care for its poor and elderly; how well does it educate its children; and perhaps most importantly, how does it work with other countries to combat climate change? Our federal government refuses to cooperate on this issue. The leaders of the other NATO countries may well have a better track records on these issues, even if their economies are weaker. How much sense does it really take to realize that a good economy won't matter a bit if our world is hostile to life?

I stand with Greta Thunberg. How do you even dare to talk about the economy when our future is threatened?

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Extra tax on hybrids

I can understand the fee for electric cars and trucks because they do not use gasoline for fuel. But I do not agree or understand why hybrid vehicles should pay the fee. We are buying our share of the gas.

It appears that most of the people who send in letters about this do not own a hybrid vehicle or have never ridden in a hybrid vehicle, or they would not make the comments that they make. Most of them insinuate that a hybrid car is a Prius. That is incorrect; there are a lot of other hybrid cars and trucks. I have a RAV4 that is a hybrid. My hybrid vehicle's window-sticker gas mileage rating is 35 mpg city and 30 mpg highway. My 2007 BMW gets the same gas mileage on the highway and weighs more.

There seems to be a misunderstanding of how hybrid technology works. The car runs on battery when the car is stopped. On the highway, however, the hybrid technology very rarely activates because the car is moving, unless there is a backup situation and you are stopped or you are going down a long hill.

We contacted our representatives and asked them to bring this up to the governor, and we were told he would not discuss the tax. I will not discuss or support any additional tax proposals in the future. This tax in Oklahoma was determined to be unconstitutional by its state Supreme Court. It should have never been implemented in Arkansas. Go look at the cars that are not hybrid and get better than 30 mpg. There are even more that get 40-plus mpg that are not hybrid.

Why should we be paying the tax? Just because it is a hybrid.

JERRY HERBERT

Little Rock

Editorial on 12/19/2019