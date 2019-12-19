Piano bar in Little Rock River Market district set to close

Ernie Biggs in Little Rock is shown in this 2003 file photo. ( Karen E. Segrave )

River Market nighttime staple Ernie Biggs will close this month after almost two decades in business, the bar announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

The post said the bar would not be renewing its lease at 307 Clinton Ave. but did not provide any more reason for the closure.

Ernie Biggs’ last day in business will be Dec. 28, according to the post.

“We hope you’ll join us over these last couple of weeks as we end this improbable and in some ways incomparable run,” the post said. “It’s been fun and we thank you.”

The bar opened in 2003.