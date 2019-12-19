Luxury apartment project near start on NLR riverside

A real estate investment and development group said Wednesday that it will spend some $20 million in the first phase of developing 41 acres of riverfront property in North Little Rock into a mix of "resort-style" apartments, single- and multifamily homes, retail shops and a hotel.

The first phase, with groundbreaking set in early January, will consist of the construction of 92 one- and two-bedroom apartments and infrastructure, said Blake Jackson, who with his brother Edward are managing members of Monde Group and other companies behind what will be called the Esplanade District. All permits and financing have been acquired, he said. Monde is based in Maumelle.

The Jacksons, through their Arkopolis Properties LLC of Maumelle, own 41 wooded acres along the Arkansas River, just west of the relatively new Rockwater Village and Rockwater Marina and east of Emerald Park.

The first phase of construction begins next month on 7 of those acres, providing utility services and other infrastructure needs for 92 apartment homes that the Jacksons hope will open in the first quarter of 2021, if weather doesn't interfere. The first phase also includes construction of Esplanade Circle, the main roadway into the development just off River Road.

Other planned phases of the project -- including a boutique hotel, condominiums, single-family homes, multifamily residential buildings and small retailers -- will take place over the next 10 to 15 years, Blake Jackson said. The apartments in the first phase will be rental; housing in other phases will be for sale, he said.

"With Rockwater Village and Riverside at Rockwater [apartments] nearby, we already have a community of a thousand people," he said.

A price tag for the entire project depends on a lot of factors and isn't available now, he said. The order of each phase also will depend on the market, he said.

The Jacksons formed Arkopolis Opportunity Fund LLC, making use of a tax break on capital gains set up within the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson identified 85 census tracts in the state, including the one for the Esplanade site, where investors can have their taxes on capital gains deferred or eliminated. The program is aimed at encouraging long-term private investment in low-income communities and neighborhoods by providing a tax incentive for those who reinvest unrealized capital gains into those zones.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Arkansas and for our local communities," Hutchinson said in April 2018 when he identified the Arkansas zones ultimately approved for the program by the U.S. Treasury Department. "We tried to mirror the designated census tracts with the most likely area of investments. We relied on priorities set by local economic development leaders and sometimes based on the information of an investor who'd say, 'This is what I want to invest in.'"

The program generally sets tax breaks for investors based on how long they hold their investments. Keeping an investment longer than a decade would eliminate the taxes on the capital gains invested, with smaller breaks based on five years and seven years of the investments.

For now, the opportunity fund established by the Jacksons involves only the Jackson family, although other investors and projects could be added, Blake Jackson said.

The Jacksons bought the 41 acres about two years ago, a few months before Congress passed the legislation containing the Opportunity Zone incentive in late December 2017.

"We were going to develop it regardless, but we'd have been idiots to not take advantage of what the Opportunity Zone legislation offered," he said.

According to census data and an analysis by the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington, D.C., group that pushed for the Opportunity Zone program, the 8,762 zones in the nation have a median household income of $33,345, an average poverty rate of 31.75%, and an average unemployment rate of 13.41%.

While the census tract for the Jacksons' project includes Rockwater Village and its related upscale properties -- which were developed well before the capital-gains tax package was approved -- its northern boundary is a large lower-income residential area surrounding Vestal Park.

The Treasury Department, based on data from 2011 to 2015, puts the tract's population at 3,214, its poverty rate at 52.8% and its unemployment rate at 30%. The tract's homeownership is 32%, or half the national average, according to Enterprise Opportunity, a nonprofit advocate of building more affordable housing.

The Jacksons earlier this year completed construction on The Villa on River Pointe Drive, a multifamily residential project in Maumelle. The final touch on the 272-unit project, which began in 2012, was the opening of The Villa Towers, with 56 apartments. Occupancy is about 90%, Jackson said.

The initial 92 apartments in the Esplanade District will provide 82,627 square feet of net rentable space. Each apartment will have private balconies or patios. Single-bedroom apartments will range from 734 square feet to 876 square feet. A "deluxe double" with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study will have 1,176 square feet. A "penthouse suite" will have 1,472 square feet. Rental prices will depend on market rates when the first phase opens, Blake Jackson said.

"In terms of design, we're very resort-style driven," Jackson said. Common areas include a swimming pool with a swim-up bar and poolside private cabanas "that will be like little outdoor living rooms," he said.

The clubhouse at The Villa, he said, "feels more like a boutique hotel's lobby than an apartment complex's [lobby]."

"We'll improve on that, making it even grander," he said.

A "bicycle cafe" will be the first retail target, he said, to cater to those who use the Arkansas River Trail for cyclists, runners and walkers. A "partnership" with restaurateurs is planned, along with other small businesses that could include a dry cleaners and a small grocery market, he said.

A staff of five will run the operations during the first phase, while construction jobs will run into the hundreds, like the Maumelle project did, Jackson said. "It's a big job," he said.

First Security Bank provided the financing. Design is by Jackson Studio and Williams and Dean Architects. The contractor is PDC Construction of Little Rock. First Capital Residential will handle management and leasing.

