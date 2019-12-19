Man jailed on 150 child porn counts

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday on 150 child pornography charges, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers executed a search and seizure warrant on the west Little Rock home of Terry Ray White, 69, the report said.

They found images of child pornography on one of White's electronic devices and arrested him on 150 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the report.

White was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

