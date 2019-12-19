Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values 🔴 Impeachment hearing live video 2020 Hogs signing App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:52 a.m.

Man jailed on 150 child porn counts

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday on 150 child pornography charges, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers executed a search and seizure warrant on the west Little Rock home of Terry Ray White, 69, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

They found images of child pornography on one of White's electronic devices and arrested him on 150 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the report.

White was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 12/19/2019

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT