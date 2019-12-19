Minor killed, 3 injured in wreck that sent 2 cars off road, state police say

A minor died after a wreck Wednesday afternoon that sent two cars off a state highway near Goshen, state police said.

A Dodge Neon was traveling west around 4:25 p.m. on Arkansas 45 when it tried to make a left onto a private drive, according to a preliminary crash report.

The Neon did not yield to an eastbound Chevy Silverado, state police said, and the pickup hit the front of the Neon. The Silverado veered off the road, according to the report, and came to rest in a ditch. Its 24-year-old driver was injured.

The Neon also veered off the highway and came to rest in a separate ditch, according to the report.

One minor passenger in the Neon died, and two other minors, the driver and a second passenger, were injured.

The Washington County coroner’s office declined to give the deceased minor’s age or sex, deferring to state police. State police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said the agency would not be able to provide the information until a full report is completed in five to seven days.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck. At least 476 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.