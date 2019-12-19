ON THE GO: Arkansas Symphony is 'Home for the Holidays,' 'Home Alone'

HOME AND HOME

Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock, will be filled with Christmas spirit, music and quite a few pranks as the super-busy Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents a weekend full of merriment:

• The orchestra's annual Home for the Holidays concert is just a one-night affair this year: 7:30 p.m. today. Guest singer Stephanie Smittle helps celebrate with "O Holy Night," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "This Christmastide (Jessye's Carol)," and "Mary Did You Know." The program also includes "The Waltz of the Flowers" from Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Gustav Holst's "In the Bleak Midwinter," Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," a concert suite from the film Polar Express and other seasonal favorites. Israel Getzov is the guest conductor.

• At 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Kevin McCallister's Christmas adventures will have the backing of a live orchestra as the orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson plays John Williams' score beneath a screening of the movie Home Alone. (Macaulay Culkin plays an 8-year-old accidentally left behind when his large family leaves for a Christmas vacation and defends his home against two bungling thieves.) Families should arrive at 2 p.m. for the Sunday show to take part in the children's fair, with instrument petting zoo, arts and crafts and Santa.

Tickets to all three concerts are $16-$70, $10 for military and students, free on Sunday for K-12 students with an Entergy Kids' Ticket. Call (501) 666-1761 or visit arkansassymphony.org.

HOOPS AND HOOPS

Arkansas Razorbacks basketball teams will be at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday for a day of hoops. The women's team takes on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10, $5 for youngsters 17 and under. At 7 p.m., the men's team plays the Valparaiso Crusaders. Tickets are $25-$35. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

WHO'S WHO

Georgeann Burbank plays a grown-up Cindy Lou Who, recalling that fateful Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken, in the one-woman show Who's Holiday by Matthew Lombardo, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. The comedy, in one act with no intermission, contains strong language and adult situations. Tickets are $10. Visit centralarkansastickets.com; for more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

HO, HO AND HO!

Santa is making the rounds as Christmas Eve draws closer and closer. Here are a couple of options for families whose little ones still need a one-on-one visit with the big man himself:

• The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Avenue, Little Rock, continues its Santa at the Center event, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, with family activities and entertainment. Santa visits are free; usual admission fees apply for the center's exhibits. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.com.

• Santa and Mrs. Claus take seats at the Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, for Sundays with Santa, 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 374-7474 or visit capitalhotel.com.

