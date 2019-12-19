100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1919

• The graduating class of the Training School of the Pulaski County Hospital is the first class of nurses in Arkansas that, at the time of its graduation, will have completed a three-year course, according to Dr. C.S. Pettus, superintendent of the hospital. Graduating pins were presented to the graduates last night at pre-graduation exercises, at the hospital.

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1969

• United States Attorney W.H. (Sonny) Dillahunty of Little Rock suggested Thursday that Arkansas school districts that have been reluctant to abolish their dual school systems make plans to do so rather than face lawsuits. Dillahunty said United States attorneys from the Southern states were told at a meeting last week at Atlanta that "the legal battle is over" in view of recent Supreme Court decisions rejecting all delays in desegregation.

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1994

• Twenty-nine children celebrated their graduation from a special program that built their self esteem, changed their attitudes and taught them to eat more slowly. The fifth-grade children completed a five-week Alternative Classroom Experience program at the Joseph Pfeifer Kiwanis Camp, which is designed to help students improve their grades and behavior.

10 years ago

Dec. 19, 2009

• Christmas came early for Arkansas Baptist College. An anonymous donor has given a $500,000 gift to the Little Rock school, college President Fitz Hill said Friday. The donation was made in the name of businessman Scott Ford, former chief executive of Alltel Communications. Ford donated $2.5 million to the school in 2008 for the construction of a dormitory. Ford's gift was the largest private donation in the 125-year history of the historically black college. Friday's anonymous gift was the next largest.

