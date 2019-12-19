OTHERS SAY: Support independent local journalism

The devastating business struggles of American journalism, especially local newspapers, strand much of the country without functional news coverage.

Large newspaper chains without the roots and sense of duty of local ownership ran wild, consolidating the news business over decades. Now the private equity firms that lent money to grow the chains are seizing control and often cutting staff even more.

Local journalism needs better protection from finance-sector exploitation. Newspaper cutbacks and closures dot the landscape. News deserts have emerged in communities across America. Yet, against this bleak landscape, there is strong evidence that local journalism can survive and thrive.

Last week, the nonprofit Poynter Institute described several ways independent regional newspapers--including The Seattle Times--have evolved to meet the challenges of the online era.

Nonprofits operate daily newspapers in Philadelphia, Tampa and elsewhere. Report for America grants pay for reporters to cover neglected topics in diminished newsrooms nationwide. Much of the industry has adopted a business model that relies on subscription sales to replace advertising revenues. And the use of philanthropy to fund specific projects, such as the Times' investigative, traffic, homelessness and education teams, is on the rise.

These successes show that America's free press is sustainable--with robust, community-rooted support.

The nation's free press stands as a core value enshrined in the Constitution. For the sake of communities and democracy, the independent news business must be embraced, preserved and encouraged to succeed.

Editorial on 12/19/2019