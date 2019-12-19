Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Arkansas highway ID'd

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
State police identified a pedestrian fatally struck crossing a state highway Tuesday night as 52-year-old Dennis Michael Evans, of Cabot.
A Jeep Compass was traveling north around 6:15 p.m. on Arkansas 367 in Cabot, approaching the entrance to a Dollar General, when it struck Evans as he tried to cross the highway, according to a preliminary crash report.
Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.
At least 476 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.
