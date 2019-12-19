Pittman, SEC help Hogs land junior college D-lineman

East Mississippi Community College defensive lineman Julius Coates (96) is shown during a game against Hinds Community College on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Raymond, Miss. ( EMCC Athletics )

Junior college defensive end Julius Coates has signed with Arkansas and is expected to enroll in January and go through spring practice.

Coates, 6-6, 270, of East Mississippi Community College, chose the Razorbacks over Nebraska, Colorado, Oregon, Kansas State, Maryland and others.

"I love the opportunity. It’s been a goal of mine to play in the SEC for a long time," Coates said. "My situation at Arkansas is a great one and it’s the best place for me to be."

He officially visited Nebraska, Oregon and Colorado during the season. ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect, No. 9 defensive end and No. 44 overall prospect in the junior college ranks.

Former coach Chad Morris offered Coates on Nov. 4 and coach Sam Pittman also extended an offer on Dec. 17. He committed to Colorado on Oct. 7 and re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 6.

"I trust in coach Pittman and where he can take this program," Coates said. "He’s building a great staff and I know I’ll be in good hands at Arkansas."

Coates, who played at Guilford High School in Rockford, Ill., prior to junior college, recorded 30 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups as a sophomore.

He becomes Arkansas' 8th early signee for the 2020 class. Athlete Darin Turner of Memphis Central is expected to announce his college decision at 12:30 today. He officially visited the Razorbacks last weekend.