Postal carrier indicted on mail-theft charges pleads innocent

FORT SMITH -- A contract postal carrier was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday, according to the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Joshua Wayne Williams, 29, pleaded innocent to four counts of theft or receipt of stolen mail matter on Tuesday, according to court records. Magistrate Judge Mark Ford presided over the arraignment. Williams was indicted on the charges on Nov. 20.

The Paris postmaster contacted a U.S. postal inspector this past October and said that several customers had complained about their greeting cards being stolen, a news release from Kees states. It was learned that Williams was the driver on the route. He had been working for Moore US Mail Contractors Inc. delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

Postal inspectors conducted an undercover operation on Oct. 30, according to the release. They were able to identify Williams as the one responsible for the mail theft. A vehicle stop was conducted, and Williams was arrested.

"I applaud the hard work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and their efforts to combat and prevent those in our society that would take advantage of this holiday season in order to prey upon the innocent," Kees said in the release.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Logan County sheriff's office are conducting the investigation, the release states. Assistant U.S. attorneys Claude Hawkins and Kyra Jenner are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Williams' jury trial was set for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., court records state.

State Desk on 12/19/2019