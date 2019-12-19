Thomas on way to Memphis; 2 NLR teammates also sign

North Little Rock players Brandon Thomas (left), Erin Smith (center) and Terrell Allen sign letters of intent Wednesday. Thomas signed with Memphis, Smith with SMU and Allen with Austin Peay. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1119nlrhssign. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Gammons)

Brandon Thomas wasn't going to waver from his original decision to play college football at Memphis.

So Thomas, who was joined by teammates Erin Smith and Terrell Allen in North Little Rock High School's performing arts center, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play for Memphis of the American Athletic Conference.

"I feel blessed," Thomas said. "Not everybody gets this opportunity. I know how much this means to me and my family going to college and getting to play the sport that I love."

Along with Thomas' signing, Smith, an offensive lineman, inked with SMU, while Allen, a defensive lineman, is headed to Austin Peay.

Thomas, who is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, originally committed to Memphis in June. While the University of Arkansas also offered Thomas, the Tigers were No. 1 on the Charging Wildcats' running back's list.

"They showed that they really wanted me," said Thomas, who will enroll in the summer. "They can make me improve, not only as a player but as a person, too."

Thomas, 5-10, 190 pounds, chose Memphis over Arkansas, SMU and Louisiana Tech, among others.

Despite hand and knee injuries in 2019, Thomas still rushed for more than 1,000 yards and did so in only nine games. Thomas finished with 1,225 yards and 16 touchdowns on 162 carries and also caught 4 passes for 35 yards and a score.

Last season, Thomas rushed for 1,805 yards and 14 touchdowns on 186 carries. He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Sophomore of the Year in 2017 after rushing for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries.

Thomas finished his high school career with 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns.

For Thomas, what he'll remember about playing for the Charging Wildcats is the three consecutive Class 7A state championship games he played in. North Little Rock won the 2017 title over Bentonville, then lost to Bryant in the past two title games.

"It's amazing," Thomas said. "Most teams don't get to make it to the state finals three years in a row, so it's a blessing for me."

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell saw Thomas up close for three seasons. He said he's been proud of what Thomas has accomplished at North Little Rock.

"We knew very early on that he was going to be an elite player," Mitchell said. "He grew into even more than that. He's a difference maker."

Memphis lost its coach, Mike Norvell, to Florida State after the Tigers' American Athletic Conference Championship Game victory against Cincinnati on Dec. 7. The Tigers, who will play Penn State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas, promoted offensive line coach and running game coordinator Ryan Silverfield to head coach.

Thomas said he's had a good relationship with the Memphis coaching staff, including Silverfield.

"I love Coach Silverfield," Thomas said. "I like the whole coaching staff. They treated me like family."

Mitchell said that Thomas' high school play will translate well to the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

"We learned this a long time ago: Hand him the ball and get out of the way," Mitchell said. "He has such a knack for breaking tackles and getting extra yards. That's who he is. He's got elite speed. He's a freak in the weight room as well.

"He's got everything that you can ask for in a college running back. He will have a big time future there."

Smith, a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, chose SMU over Kansas and Memphis, among others.

The tackle never played football until his sophomore year. However, he became a two-year starter for North Little Rock and began receiving college interest after his junior season.

Smith was a key blocker for Thomas and the Charging Wildcats, who won nine games and played in their fourth consecutive Class 7A state championship game this past season.

Mitchell said SMU is a very prestigious institution and believes Smith can make an impact for the Mustangs who also play in the AAC along with Memphis.

"His best football is way out in front of him," Mitchell said. "They're getting a great, great canvas to work with and a great person.

"He's a highly talented kid who will do some great things."

Allen, 6-2, 250, started the last two years at defensive tackle for North Little Rock. He recorded 72 tackles and 14 sacks in 2019.

