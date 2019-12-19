Today in history

U.S. President Bill Clinton appears with First Lady Hillary Clinton to make a statement to reporters outside the Oval Office on Dec. 19, 1998, following his impeachment by the U.S. House of Representatives on one count of perjury and obstruction of justice. (TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Twenty-one years ago--Dec. 19, 1998--President Bill Clinton was impeached by the United States House of Representatives.

While many in the Clinton orbit viewed impeachment from a Washington perspective, I lived it through Little Rock and Arkansas.

In February 1997, Clinton announced his presidential library would be in Little Rock. At the same time, then-University of Arkansas System President Dr. Alan Sugg said the UA System would open a school affiliated with it.

From the beginning, the proposed Clinton Library received strong support, but also vocal criticism. In 1998 and prior to the House vote, various issues associated with impeachment had diminished support and enhanced criticism.

The city of Little Rock had issued park bonds to acquire the library site east of Interstate 30. That sparked even more opposition and a 30-day petition drive was initiated for a public referendum.

Even though the petition drive failed due to a lack of signatures, the critics remained.

By Dec. 19, 1998, as is the now the case with President Donald Trump, it was projected that the House of Representatives would vote to impeach, but that the Senate would not convict. Before and after the House votes, my office phone was ringing off the wall with questions about how impeachment would impact the Clinton Library and School.

My response was simple: We're moving forward with the project, and the long-term benefits will be well worth it.

Following the House votes and with the phones still ringing, I came home and plopped on the couch in front of the television. While channel-surfing to find something that had absolutely nothing to do with impeachment, I discovered The Waltons (not the Arkansas Waltons) Christmas special.

That fictional series was based on the television movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story which, ironically, aired on Dec. 19, 1971. It was about a three-generation family who lived together on Walton's Mountain in Virginia during the years surrounding the Great Depression.

With a concerned look, our oldest daughter--who was a teenager at the time--asked what show I was watching. I tried to explain Walton's Mountain to her, but I could tell she remained perplexed.

A few minutes later I overheard her talking on the phone with a friend: "This impeachment thing must really be bothering my dad, and I'm checking on him. Right now, he's on the couch watching some old television show about a family living on a mountain."

That was the first time I had smiled all day.

On Dec. 21, two days following the House vote, President Clinton's approval rating jumped to an all-time high of 73 percent. Sixty-eight percent said he should not be impeached.

We moved forward on the Clinton Library and Clinton School projects. Both officially opened in the Clinton Presidential Park on Nov. 18, 2004.

Today the archival, economic development, recreational and tourism benefits of the Clinton Library and Park, along with Clinton School student achievements, field service project outcomes, the nation's first Center on Community Philanthropy and a renowned speaker series positively speak for themselves.

Skip Rutherford of Little Rock coordinated the planning of the Clinton Presidential Library from 1997-2004. He is now dean of the Clinton School of Public Service.

Editorial on 12/19/2019