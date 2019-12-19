Tough decision on tough job

There is a longtime player in Arkansas politics whose identity isn't important at this point, though his dilemma is compelling.

He's thinking we're in quite a thorough mess.

He finds Donald Trump to be a human atrocity wholly unworthy of the office he preposterously besmirches. He thinks the Democrats don't have a demonstrated winner in their field. He thinks their most conventionally potent candidate, Joe Biden, is simply too verbally reckless to be entrusted with the historic assignment of taking out Trump. He thinks Democrats in Congress likely have overplayed their hand on impeachment and invited political backlash.

The last time I was in communication with the gentleman, he was into his second week of agonizing about whether he might fall in with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Something was telling him to do it. Something was telling him to beware.

I understand that "something."

In one regard, Bloomberg is precisely right in his positioning.

He believes the existing Democratic field is weak and getting more marginalized daily as it appeals for votes in the tiny universe of white liberals in Iowa and New Hampshire.

He believes the Democratic candidates damage themselves for the general election every time they gather in debate to cover their posteriors with the liberal base.

He believes Trump is winning right now by pursuing a general-election strategy and targeting the deciding states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

He believes the first four Democratic contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada will produce a split decision among Pete Buttigieg, Biden and Bernie Sanders. He believes the right strategy--one afforded him, literally, by his wealth--is to avoid the early marginalizing and, instead, spend big bucks on two things, the 14 Super Tuesday states coming after Nevada and attack ads on Trump airing in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

He believes he may emerge after Super Tuesday as the Democrats' best option versus Trump, and that his experience as a successful businessman and New York City mayor can bridge the party's liberal base and decisive swing voters.

When he puts it that way, it does ring of a certain merit, doesn't it?

But then there are the things we know beyond those he strategically asserts.

One is that his strategy presumes he can displace Biden in the role of palatable alternative to the socialism or semi-socialism of Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the cultural leftism and inexperience of Buttigieg. After all, being mayor of New York is a more nationally worthy experience than being mayor of South Bend, surely.

It turns out that Bloomberg is the same age as Biden, 77. But age alone may not be Biden's real problem. His failing could be his lifelong tendency for verbal self-infliction that perhaps has been made a little more pronounced by age.

Bloomberg, to the extent we've seen him--and we haven't seen him much, or at all in a debate--seems much more verbally steady.

His problem is that Biden's strong base is the black vote and that there's no reason to think Bloomberg can erode that and take it unto himself.

Biden has the Barack Obama connection and Bloomberg has "stop and frisk."

That was the police policy under Bloomberg's mayoralty in New York City that authorized the police, when in high-crime areas obliging a community request for extra protection, to stop people who looked to them like they might be up to no good.

Whether it's outright racist in practice depends on what a police officer instinctively finds suspicious. But that black people are convinced from experience that it's racism--that's not in dispute.

Bloomberg has lately apologized for the policy, but an apology as a presidential candidate is not nearly as effective with black voters as never having embraced the policy in the first place.

Who, then, are these people who will flock to Bloomberg from Biden after Super Tuesday, other, maybe, than our unidentified Arkansas man ... and me?

Two old white male curiosities in Arkansas do not a political movement make.

Furthermore, what is it about Bloomberg that assures us he could connect with the decisive Midwestern swing voter in the general election?

It's surely not that, as mayor of New York City, he advanced a regulation that fast-food establishments couldn't serve sugary drinks in containers larger than 16 ounces.

The policy got thrown out by a New York appeals court, which means Bloomberg can be exploited by the Republican demonization machine as a man who so over-reached that even a New York judge had to stop him.

Republicans can hurl their well-honed ridicule at a man running to be the First Nanny of the Nanny Nation, sticking his rich, snobbish nose into our freedom to drink whatever the heck we choose.

So, yes, our Arkansas political player indeed has a tough decision to make.

And, yes, Democrats--needing to do one job, beat Trump--aren't instilling a great deal of confidence in those depending on them.

