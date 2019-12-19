Turner commits to Hogs for second time

Athlete Darin Turner has committed to Arkansas after taking an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend. He will sign with the Razorbacks and become the ninth early signee for the 2020 class.

Turner, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Memphis Central, had accumulated offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others before picking Arkansas on Aug. 30. He announced his decision during a ceremony at his school.

He re-opened his recruitment after the firing of former coach Chad Morris. The latest trip to Arkansas was his fourth and the most informative regarding academic opportunities.

“(The) trip really opened my eyes to the education part,” Turner said. “I got to understand the school better. A person always told me if you take care of the classroom then football is going to come natural. I really just focused on the academic part when I came up here this time.”

He was high school teammates with two Arkansas freshmen, defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash, before they left Central for IMG Academy in Florida.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 receiver and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.