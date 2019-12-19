Wildfire settlements of $24.5B approved for California utility

The November 2018 Camp Fire leveled this home in Paradise, Calif. The blaze has been blamed on Pacific Gas and Electric. (AP/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved two Pacific Gas and Electric settlements totaling $24.5 billion to help pay the losses suffered by homeowners, businesses and insurers in the aftermath of catastrophic Northern California wildfires that sent the nation’s largest utility into a financial morass.

The decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali at the end of a five-hour court hearing bolsters the utility’s chances of following its preferred path for getting out of bankruptcy by a make-or-break June 30 deadline. Montali also handed the utility another victory by rejecting attempts by a competing group to offer an alternative proposal to steer it out of bankruptcy instead of using the company’s plan.

Despite the strides made Tuesday, the utility still faces huge obstacles.

The most significant is California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent conclusion that Pacific Gas and Electric’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy doesn’t comply with state law, which the company must do to qualify for coverage in a wildfire fund approved by the California Legislature.

The company’s plan relies on coverage from the fund created last summer to insulate the utility and other utilities from losses caused by future wildfires that could be ignited by their transmission lines. That specter looms large, given that the utility’s outdated equipment and managerial negligence have been blamed for the deadly wildfires that raged through Northern California in 2017 and 2018, killing dozens.

The utility sought refuge in bankruptcy in January as it grappled with $36 billion in claims from people who lost homes, businesses and family members in those fires. Those claims will now be settled as part of a $13.5 billion deal that the utility worked out earlier this month with lawyers representing uninsured and underinsured victims of the past fires. Insurers had been threatening to try to recover the roughly $20 billion in policyholder claims they believe they will end up paying for losses in those fires. Pacific Gas and Electric settled with the insurers for $11 billion.

Newsom’s rejection of the utility’s current plan late last week had threatened to blow up its deal with the fire victims because it initially required his approval. But the company and attorneys for the fire victims got around that problem by revising their agreement late Monday so the settlement no longer relied on Newsom’s blessing.

The utility must still find a way to gain Newsom’s support for its overall plan, but the judge’s approval of the fire victims’ settlement buys the company more time to win him over. Among other things, Newsom is demanding that the utility replace its entire 14-member board of directors, including Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson, and make it easier for state and local governments to launch a bid to take over the company and turn it into a customer-owned cooperative if it continues to operate in an unsafe or unreliable manner.

If the company can’t placate Newsom ahead of the June 30 bankruptcy deadline, the settlements with both the fire victims and insurers could still fall apart.

Nancy Mitchell, an attorney representing Newsom at Tuesday’s hearing, told Montali the utility seems determined to retool its plan to the governor’s satisfaction.

“They have been tremendous on getting the plan closer” to meet Newsom’s approval, she said. “We are not there.” She said ensuring the fire victims get paid for their losses is one of the governor’s “north stars.”

Pacific Gas and Electric considered Montali’s decision on the settlements “a crossroads in the case,” the utility’s lawyer, Stephen Karotkin, told Montali. Without the settlements, Karotkin warned that the utility would have been stuck in a litigation quagmire that would have eliminated any hope the company had of getting out of bankruptcy next summer.

Several other key issues still have to be worked out, including how the trust for the fire victims will be managed and the process for submitting claims. Attorneys for the victims told Montali on Tuesday they hope to have those details ironed out by Jan. 20.

It wasn’t all good news for the utility on Tuesday, though. California regulators announced a proposed $1.7 billion settlement that will punish the utility for sparking the fires in 2017 and 2018. The terms will stick the utility’s shareholders with the responsibility for paying for the company’s efforts to provide “safe and reliable service.” It also figures to undercut Pacific Gas and Electric’s profits while sparing the utility’s customers a further price increase for electricity, which already is among the highest in the U.S.

The agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission still needs Montali’s approval. Besides preventing the utility from billing customers for recovering the $1.625 billion it expects to incur in legal costs from the fires, it requires the company to earmark an additional $50 million to improve operations.

The settlement comes after the commission found the utility failed to sufficiently identify dead and dying trees, remove brush and dead trees that can spark wildfires, failed to patrol and maintain its electrical systems and disposed of maintenance evidence needed in the investigations.