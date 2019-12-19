Wide receiver Jones to transfer

University of Arkansas wide receiver Jordan Jones announced Wednesday he is leaving the Razorbacks.

"It's been a fun and also challenging opportunity that I've experienced while playing here," Jones wrote on his Twitter account.

Jones, a 6-1, 185-pound junior from Smackover, was considered the fastest player on the team during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He did not play at all as a junior after suffering a high ankle injury during training camp. When he recovered, he still did not play during the last half of the season.

Jones had 17 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2018. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Jones tied for third on the team with 21 receptions and was third with 401 receiving yards.

New Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he had conducted a one-on-one interview with Jones this week.

"All I'll say is we want players that want to be at the University of Arkansas," Pittman said regarding Jones.

He is the third known Razorback to announce his intention to transfer since the season ended, joining quarterback Nick Starkel and defensive end Collin Clay.

