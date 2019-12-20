2021 trial set for lawyer in 3-state adoptions case

In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Paul Petersen, an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme, leaves court following an initial appearance on charges filed in the state in Salt Lake City. A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona's Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. (AP/Rick Bowmer, File)

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Arizona adoption lawyer accused of illegally paying women to give up their babies has a trial date set for early 2021, according to an order Thursday from U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks.

Paul D. Petersen, 44, of Mesa, Ariz., faces 62 criminal charges: 19 federal counts in Arkansas, 32 state counts in Arizona and 11 state counts in Utah, all regarding his services as an adoption lawyer. He is free on bonds set in the states but, by order of the federal court, has to wear a GPS monitoring device. His trial date is Feb. 16, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

The federal indictment accuses Petersen of paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands, a small nation in the western Pacific, to give up their children for adoption. He paid their airfare to the United States for that purpose and gave them airfare home, all in violation of a specific clause in a treaty with the islands' government, his indictment says.

U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees estimated that Petersen's firm oversaw 30 or more such adoptions a year in Arkansas beginning in 2014 or earlier. Petersen also organized such adoptions in Arizona and Utah, according to state charges in those jurisdictions. His charges in Arizona all relate to allegations that the birth mothers, who were temporary residents, were illegally enrolled for Medicaid benefits that are allowed only for permanent residents of that state.

In Arizona on Thursday, co-defendant Lynwood Jennet agreed to plead guilty, the Arizona Republic reported. Jennet pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit fraudulent schemes and artifices, two counts of theft and one count of failure to file a tax return. The other 45 state charges she faced will be dropped, the Republic reported.

Jennet, 46, is a Marshallese woman who had worked for Petersen in Arizona for six years, according to court documents. Jennet served as Petersen's link to Marshallese women, prosecutors allege. Women living in the Marshall Islands would connect with Jennet if they wanted to place their babies for adoption in the U.S.

Once the women arrived in Arizona, Jennet was their translator, their driver and medical contact, according to court documents. She also lived with them during their pregnancies in a house in Mesa that Petersen owned.

Jennet is accused of assisting the pregnant women in fraudulently applying for Medicaid benefits and providing affidavits to the Arizona Department of Economic Security stating that they lived with her, according to court documents. She is likely to serve two to four years in prison and could be required to pay back nearly $1 million to the state in restitution, the Republic reported.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in March, authorities in that state said. Jennet will remain on house arrest until she is sentenced under the plea agreement.

Petersen also had a hearing Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona, according to the Republic. During that hearing, prosecutors from the Arizona attorney general's office said Petersen could receive a global plea offer that would settle charges in all three states, the Republic reported. No details were offered at the hearing.

In Arkansas, Petersen's legal counsel asked for a delay of at least 10 months because of the scope and complexity of a legal defense in three different states on the 62 different charges that also involved a foreign country. The federal trial was originally set to begin Dec. 9. The U.S. attorney's office did not oppose the delay request, court records show.

In federal court, Petersen faces charges of one count of conspiracy to smuggle illegal aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain; four counts of aiding and abetting alien smuggling for commercial advantage and private financial gain; seven counts of wire fraud; five counts of mail fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In addition to the criminal charges, Petersen faces a civil lawsuit by 13 couples who were prospective adoptive parents at the time of his arrest in October. The suit is filed in Washington County Circuit Court. In Arizona, he faces a dispute with the Maricopa County, Ariz., board of supervisors. The board suspended him from his duties as county assessor, an elected position, after his arrest.

Petersen's license to practice law in Arkansas was suspended Oct. 30, according to his suspension notice from the state Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct.

