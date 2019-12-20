The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF DEC. 19, 2019

JUSTICE JOSEPHINE LINKER HART

CV-19-641. Safe Surgery Arkansas, a Ballot Question Committee; and Sponsor, and Laurie Barber, M.D., Individually and on Behalf of Safe Surgery Arkansas v. John Thurston, in His Official Capacity as Secretary of State; State of Arkansas; Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, a Ballot Question Committee; and Vicki Farmer, Individually and on Behalf of Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, an Original Action. Petition granted in part; denied in part. Wood, J., concurs. Kemp, C.J., and Hudson and Womack, JJ., dissent. See substituted opinion issued December 17, 2019.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-19-426. Melvin Jefferson v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., concurs.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-18-928. Chad Parnell, an Arkansas Citizen on Behalf of Himself and All Other Arkansas Citizens Similarly Situated v. Fanduel, Inc., from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-19-214. Ralph Douthitt v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice Gunner DeLay joins. Hart, J., concurs in part and dissents in part. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-19-30. Kenneth Ramirez v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Appellant's pro se motion for extension of time to file brief. Appeal dismissed; motion moot. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-18-573. Ray H. Dawson, Jr. v. Janelle D. Stoner-Sellers, Individually and as Trustee of R&LD Trust, R&LD Trust II, and R&LD Trust III; Jennifer Bouchillon, Individually and as Trustee of R&LD Trust, and R&LD Trust III; Jennifer Bouchillon and Luetta Dawson, as Co-trustees of JDS Trust and JDS Trust II; and Luetta Dawson, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Special Justice Jim D. Spears joins. Wood, J., concurs. Hart, J., dissents. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

