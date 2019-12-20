Arkansas woman dies after SUV flips, state police say

A 75-year-old woman died after her car flipped Friday morning in Sevier County, state police said.

Peggy Lovewell, of Ashdown, was driving a Toyota Highlander west around 9:10 a.m. on Arkansas 27 near Ben Lomond when the SUV veered off the road to the right, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

The Highlander then struck a culvert and overturned. Lovewell died, and a passenger was listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash. At least 478 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.