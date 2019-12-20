Arkansas woman killed in crash with truck on I-40, state police say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A Helena/West Helena woman died after a wreck Thursday night between a van and a truck on Interstate 40 that also left two others injured.

A Ford truck was driving west around 5:50 p.m. on I-40 near Lonoke when it began to experience “mechanical issues,” according to a state police preliminary crash report.

The truck made a U-turn in a crossover meant only for authorized vehicles, and as it turned, its trailer dropped off the road into the median, forcing the vehicle to stop.

The trailer was partially blocking the road, according to the report, and a Dodge van traveling east hit the trailer, causing it to spin.

The van then hit the truck.

A passenger in the van, 65-year-old Joyce Marie Owens, died. Two others in the van, the driver and a second passenger, were listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

At least 477 people have died in wrecks this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.