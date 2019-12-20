Arkansas woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $2,000 from former employer

A former department store employee pleaded guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court to embezzling over $2,000 from the store over a four-month period.

Joyce Elizabeth Corea, 30, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft of property over $1,000, punishable by up to six years in prison, and was sentenced to four years' probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $440 in court costs and $3,634.23 to the store in restitution.

She was ordered to pay $100 a month toward her restitution beginning Feb. 1 and $50 a month toward her fine and court costs beginning Feb. 15.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 11, an employee of Dillard's, 4501 Central Ave., reported that an internal audit had revealed that another employee, identified as Corea, had completed more than 70 fraudulent return transactions, totaling $2,198.12, between Oct. 15 and Jan. 23.

Corea was at the scene at the time of the report and was detained and brought to the Hot Springs Police Department for questioning. After being read her Miranda rights, Corea told Detective Shaun Stillian she did complete all the transactions in question.

Corea further provided a detailed analysis of how she would defraud Dillard's by showing a return and then putting the dollar amount on gift cards, which she kept for herself. She would then use the fraudulent gift cards at different Dillard's locations in Arkansas to purchase items for herself.

Corea. who also had a warrant for failure to appear, was taken into custody that day and held on a $3,500 bond. She pleaded not guilty to the charge of May 1 and was set to stand trial on Oct. 30, but the case was postponed and set for a disposition hearing Monday.