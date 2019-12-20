Blood on knife links man to niece's death

Blood found on a folding knife after a fatal crash linked a man to the stabbing death of his 13-year-old niece, said Capt. Bob King of the Boone County sheriff's office.

Haley Eddings' blood also was found on the clothing of Austin D. Eddings, 25, King said.

Austin Eddings died in a head-on collision on U.S. 62 in Boone County on Oct. 29, four hours before police found Haley's body in a house in the Olvey area at 5:37 a.m., according to police reports.

King said investigators may never know the motive behind the stabbing.

"I don't know if we'll ever get that based on what we're seeing," he said. "Both parties are deceased."

Investigators believe Eddings was responsible for the homicide, according to a recent news release from the sheriff's office.

When asked if Eddings could have purposely crashed his 2003 Ford F-150 pickup into an oncoming GMC pickup, King said, "there was no evidence that showed any defensive driving, I was told. No yaw marks or brake marks or anything like that."

The driver of the GMC, who wasn't injured in the crash, told police that the collision "was very sudden," King said.

Eddings was driving west on the wet highway when his pickup crossed the centerline in a curve and struck the eastbound 2005 GMC pickup, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Austin Eddings lived with Haley at a residence in the Olvey area where the homicide occurred, King said. He said Eddings' father (Haley's grandfather) also lived there, but he wasn't home at the time of the slaying.

"We worked hard to make sure there wasn't somebody on the loose that had slipped into the house and had done this -- looking at every aspect we possibly can to eliminate any other possibilities," King said.

"We haven't been able to identify any other suspects," he said.

The case is still under investigation.

King said authorities are waiting for additional information from the state Crime Laboratory and from search warrants related to social media accounts.

