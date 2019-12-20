Bucks finish on top in NBA showdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives against LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the Bucks’ victory Thursday night in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo fi nished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. (AP/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo looked over at LeBron James and Anthony Davis and thought about his past.

"I wasn't supposed to be here," the 6-11 Antetokounmpo said.

It hardly looked that way Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat James, Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.

The reigning MVP had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers as Milwaukee improved to 25-4 after ending an 18-game winning streak against Dallas on Monday night.

"I wasn't the No. 1 pick, AD was, LeBron was," Antetokounmpo said. "I wasn't supposed to be here. I wasn't supposed to go up against these two beasts. So I'm just happy that I'm here and happy that I'm going through the process and I always want to be better, do better for my team and that's what gives me joy."

James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds.

"You tip your hat to him and we move forward," Davis said of Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers dropped their second consecutive game and fell to 24-5 largely because their bench was outscored 34-4 by the Bucks' reserves. George Hill had 21 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

The last time two teams that were 20 games over .500 played each other before Jan. 1 was 1980. The Boston Celtics (28-8) played the Suns (32-8) in Phoenix. Boston won 116-97.

"No matter what team we play," Hill said, "we come in with the same mentality to get better that night on both ends of the floor, and it just happened to be the Lakers tonight."

Milwaukee led by six after the first quarter then opened the second with a 20-7 run. Davis and James combined to shoot 6 for 20 in the first half, and the Lakers had 10 turnovers. The Bucks led 65-46 at the break.

Los Angeles outscored Milwaukee 68-46 in the second half to close the gap. The Lakers now head home after ending a five-game trip.

"We continue to build chemistry, we continue to build camaraderie," James said. "Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road. Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road."

The Bucks improved to 3-0 against the two teams from Los Angeles, including a dominant 119-91 victory over the Clippers at home on Dec. 6.

JAZZ 111, HAWKS 106

ATLANTA -- Donovan Mitchell scored two of his 30 points on a tricky baseline drive that put Utah ahead for good and the Jazz beat the Hawks.

Mitchell faked a pass from under the basket before slamming the breaks and connecting from beneath the backboard with 3:47 left. That made it 101-99, and he cemented the win with two free throws with 13 seconds left.

The Jazz won their fourth consecutive game by dominating near the rim. They outscored the Hawks 62-46 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-39. Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Utah.

SPURS 118, NETS 105

SAN ANTONIO -- Patty Mills had 27 points and San Antonio overcame a career-high 41 points from Spencer Dinwiddie to beat Brooklyn.

Mills had 21 points in the second half, shooting 5 for 8 on three-pointers as the Spurs rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Nets.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio.

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving missed his 17th consecutive game with a right shoulder impingement. Dinwiddie tried to cover by shooting 14 of 29 from the field, eclipsing his career high by two points.

