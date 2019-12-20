California utility's future unclear, CEO tells panel

The fate of Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. remains uncertain, and the California power giant still has a lot of work cut out in trying to emerge from the biggest utility bankruptcy in U.S. history, its chief executive officer told U.S. lawmakers Thursday.

In testimony before a U.S. Senate committee, CEO Bill Johnson said he didn't have the answers to all of their questions about whether the San Francisco electricity provider will survive the bankruptcy in its current form -- especially as California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for a major overhaul of the company. "I'm not the Wikipedia of bankruptcies," Johnson said in response to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who asked if the company was going to "make it" and continue to serve customers.

Johnson's comments come even after Pacific Gas and Electric scored a big victory on Tuesday, when the judge overseeing its bankruptcy approved two multibillion-dollar settlements with wildfire victims that will serve as the centerpiece of its reorganization plan.

The company is still negotiating the terms of its restructuring with Newsom's office. A clause the governor wants to include, allowing the state to take over the utility's assets if it fails to meet performance and safety metrics, has emerged as a big sticking point in the talks, people familiar with the situation said.

"The bankruptcy court has approved all the settlements with people we owe money to," Johnson said during a U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on the risks wildfires pose to power grids. "That's the key thing in the bankruptcy. There are a lot of other things that have to happen."

Pacific Gas and Electric sought refuge in bankruptcy in January as it grappled with $36 billion in claims from people who lost homes, businesses and family members in wildfires that raged through Northern California in 2017 and 2018. Those claims will now be settled as part of a $13.5 billion deal that the utility worked out earlier this month with lawyers representing uninsured and underinsured victims of the past fires. Insurers had been threatening to try to recover the roughly $20 billion in policyholder claims that they believe they will end up paying for losses in those fires. Pacific Gas and Electric settled with the insurers for $11 billion.

The utility has struggled for months to come up with a viable restructuring plan that would satisfy the demands of wildfire victims, shareholders, bondholders and state policymakers. Newsom has so far rejected Pacific Gas and Electric's proposals, saying the company needs to come up with a better financing plan, replace its entire board and include the clause that leaves the door open for a government takeover.

A group of Pacific Gas and Electric creditors, led by Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp., have been pitching a rival restructuring plan. They're offering to inject $20 billion in cash into the company in exchange for almost all of its equity.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Liedtke of The Associated Press.

Business on 12/20/2019