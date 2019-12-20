City of Van Buren to take on long-running Christmas display after homeowner ends tradition

It’s like a Christmas wish come true for Richard Hodo: the City of Van Buren will take over his home’s beloved, long-running Christmas light display, Mayor Joe Hurst said.

Hodo and his wife, Helen, had put together the elaborate display at their home at 1205 Woodland Creek Circle for 24 years, but Richard Hodo decided this year would be its last after Helen died in November.

“I’m just really proud the tradition will continue,” Hodo said. “Even if it may not be at our house, it will be in our city.”

The display includes 100,000-150,000 lights, Hodo said, and numerous physical elements.

Some are traditional, such as a sleigh with reindeer, but many are special to the Hodo house. There are multiple display scenes from Jesus’ life, including his crucifixion, a giant American flag and, on some nights, a live Grinch who breaks out of jail.

Hodo had offered to donate his $50,000 worth of equipment to the city, and Raymond Harvey, who has worked on the display for about 16 years, offered to donate his expertise and time to help make it happen, but the city didn’t immediately accept.

Hurst said he needed to make sure the city would be able to support the endeavor, which requires time and money to maintain.

Now Hurst said he knows the city can support it, in part with donations that help fund the Fourth of July celebration.

He said the city is now deliberating on a location for the display.

“I definitely want to thank Mr. Hodo and his wife for all they did,” Hurst said. “I hope to continue that tradition and make it better each year.”

Those hoping to see the display in its original incarnation can do so at Hodo’s house every night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Christmas Day.