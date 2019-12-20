Conway going to London

Conway, under Coach Brian “Salty” Longing, has opened the season 3-1 after losing nine seniors from last year’s team. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Conway hasn't blown anyone away with its play this season, but the one thing that Coach Brian "Salty" Longing can say about his team is that it's been consistently consistent.

Two of the Wampus Cats' three victories have been by nine points and another came in overtime after giving up a nine-point lead early. Conway's lone loss was a 12-point setback to Russellville where the closest it'd gotten in the final three minutes was nine points.

At a glance John Stanton Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena (Conway) TODAY’S GAMES Little Rock Central vs. Bentonville West, 4 p.m. Sylvan Hills vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 5:30 p.m. Little Rock McClellan vs. Little Rock Catholic, 6 p.m.* Conway vs. Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Fort Smith Northside vs. West Memphis, 8:30 p.m. SATURDAY’S GAMES Fayetteville vs. Little Rock McClellan, 11 a.m. Bentonville West vs. Watson Chapel, 12:30 p.m. Springdale Har-Ber vs. Cabot, 2 p.m. Conway vs. Sylvan Hills, 3:30 p.m. North Little Rock vs. Hot Springs, 5 p.m. Bryant vs. Izard County, 6:30 p.m. *at Conway High School Gymnasium

"We lost nine seniors ultimately," Longing said. "It's not a total rebuild, but when we opened up on Dec. 3, seven of our nine that played had not had a meaningful varsity minute. It's a process and we're 3-1, but this weekend, we'll find out a little more about where we're at."

The Wampus Cats will play Fayetteville today and Sylvan Hills on Saturday when they host the John Stanton Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena. In all, 16 teams will take part in the event that Longing feels will serve as a true gauge for his team.

"We've still got two guards out that we're counting on," he said. "We're basically just fighting our way through it, but luckily for us, Caleb [London] is playing really well. That's helped tremendously."

London, a 6-4 senior, is a two-time all-state selection for Conway who's seen his role change dramatically. The Arkansas State University signee, who churned out a season-high 36 points in the Wampus Cats' 62-53 victory over Rogers Heritage in their last game, has had to score more while also defending the opposing team's top player with length.

"He's had to be the primary rebounder, too," Longing said. "We've gone from really athletic and long to being just fairly athletic and small. Last year, he was a two-guard in the starting lineup, but now he's playing as a four.

"But this is our best shooting team since I've been here, too. So with us being smaller than normal, we're going to have to win more games by being consistent on both offense and defense, and by being scrappy. Hopefully, we'll be able to do that."

BATESVILLE GIRLS

Defending the throne

The beatings go on for the Batesville Lady Pioneers.

The defending Class 4A state champions have picked up where they left off last season by jumping out to an 11-0 record. Batesville has won nine games by 12 points or more and has rarely been challenged.

"We are playing really well," Batesville Coach Stan Fowler said. "We replaced four starters, and I was really worried about that. We replaced them with with sophomores and juniors.

"I honestly thought it wouldn't be until Christmas before they came into their own, but man, they've surprised me."

The one starter back for the Lady Pioneers just happens to be the reigning state title game MVP. Guard Izzy Higginbottom has put up huge scoring numbers for the Lady Pioneers so far, including a couple of 40-plus point outings. The junior, who's picked up several offers from Division I schools such as Murray State and North Texas, also scored 37 points in a victory over a Nettleton team led by University of Arkansas signee Elauna Eaton. But it's the ladies around her that's got Batesville humming.

"Izzy will step up and score whenever she needs to, and our girls don't mind," Fowler said. "But I've told them they're are going to have to step up because there are going to be nights where Izzy plays like a human being and be normal. The nights where we've needed them to do it, they have."

Forwards Kaylee Clark, Jalise Stewart and Chloe Trusty have been steady inside, according to Fowler, while Riley Freeman's outside shooting has kept teams from having to key on Higginbottom. Sophomore point guard Taylor Rush has also taken on some of the team's ball-handling duties.

"She's been my biggest surprise," Fowler said. "She's handling that ball like a senior. But the girls have been tremendous. I couldn't be any happier right now with the way they've played."

JONESBORO BOYS

Learning curve

In most years, Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift generally would know what to expect out of his team by mid-December. But this season is unlike any other for the Hurricane.

"We only have one returning starter back in Keylin McBride, but he had arthroscopic knee surgery on Halloween and hasn't practiced or anything since September," Swift said. "We've been without him so what we have is five brand new starters. Without Keylin being around, eight of our top nine from last year gone, with sophomore Amarion Wilson, who I moved up as a ninth grader, the only one back.

"So it's just one of those years where it's a new and young team. Most nights we're three sophomores and two juniors."

Swift is hopeful McBride, who was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team last season as a sophomore, can return to full speed by the time the Hurricane open 5A-East conference play against Mountain Home on Jan. 10. In the meantime, Jonesboro will try to stay afloat while navigating through a tough schedule.

The Hurricane (3-2) finished second earlier this month to North Little Rock at the Barry Pruitt Classic and split a pair of games against Fayetteville and Bentonville West last weekend at the Bulldog Classic. Today, Swift will take his team to Millington, Tenn., to face Arlington, Tenn., in the Ultimate Prep Showcase. Then on Saturday, Jonesboro will travel to Dyersburg, Tenn., to play West Creek, Tenn., in the Charles Cowles Classic.

"I want us to play hard and compete," Swift said. "We're not a team that if we don't play with extreme effort against these top teams, we're going to get blasted. That happened against Fayetteville.

"But we needed to get hit in the mouth. I think our ceiling may be higher than most because we're not starting at the level that we have been. But we're hoping to be at that level and in the conversation as one of the top teams in the state by late January."

POYEN GIRLS

Puckett doing it all

Last season's finish didn't go as planned for Poyen, but the Lady Indians have shown during the early stages of 2019 that they'll have a shot at changing that ending.

Nearly 10 months after bowing out in the opening round of the Class 2A state playoffs, Poyen has reeled off victories in seven of its first nine games, including three impressive showings on the road. The Lady Indians have been able to pound teams inside, with the bulk of the damage coming from center Kyla Puckett.

"She's just a tremendous athlete," Poyen Coach Mickey Shaffer said of his standout. "She's so strong, so physical, tough. She can really score, but she does a little bit of everything for us night in and night out."

Puckett, who's averaging double digits in scoring and rebounding, did plenty for the Lady Indians on Dec. 7 against Benton Harmony Grove when she finished with 45 points, 23 rebounds and 5 blocked shots in a 66-60 victory.

The senior's versatility was on display Tuesday when she tallied 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds, had 6 steals and 4 assists in a little over two quarters of action in the Lady Indians' 65-25 rout of Maumelle Charter.

"She's just a really good basketball player," Shaffer said of Puckett. "We work day after day in practice on getting the ball in good places for her and my other starting post, [Madison Yarbrough], to score. We've done a pretty good job of doing that for the most part."

This year may be Puckett's final season on the hardwood, however. She has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., where her sister, Kindi, is a pitcher and infielder.

Sports on 12/20/2019