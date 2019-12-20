Debaters pillory Trump at outset

The Democratic presidential candidates wait for the start of their debate Thursday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. (The New York Times/Brittainy Newman)

LOS ANGELES -- The Democratic presidential candidates voiced strong support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in their sixth primary debate Thursday night, but all of them seemed to accept the likelihood that he would remain in office after a looming trial in the Republican-controlled Senate and endure as their rival in the general election.

For the second-consecutive debate, the top Democratic contenders began by training their fire on Trump rather than on one another, describing him as an out-of-control president with little regard for the norms of his office or the rule of law.

But as the debate, held in Los Angeles, neared its halfway point, the tensions that have been building for weeks between Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., over campaign funding and transparency reached a boiling point.

"So the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals," Warren said, adding that "billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States."

Buttigieg protested: "You know, according to Forbes magazine, I'm literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire. So, this is important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass."

"Senator," he added, "Your net worth is 100 times mine."

"I do not sell access to my time," Warren rebuked him.

"As of when, Senator?" Buttigieg fired back, referring to Warren's reliance on wealthy donors before becoming a presidential candidate.

Their exchange was curtailed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Sensing an opening to cast herself as above the fray and focused on party unity, she jumped in with some humor.

"I did not come here to listen to this argument," she said. "I came here to make a case for progress. And I have never even been to a wine cave. I have been to the wind cave in South Dakota."

But Klobuchar later went after Buttigieg for criticizing the combined experience of all the senators who participated in a previous debate.

"So while you can dismiss committee hearings, I think this experience works. And I have not denigrated your experience as a local official -- I have been one. I just think you should respect our experience when you look at how you evaluate someone who can get things done."

Buttigieg responded: "You actually did denigrate my experience, Senator."

Later in the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont clashed over the estimated costs of Medicare for All.

Biden called it "absolutely preposterous" for candidates like Sanders to maintain that middle-class Americans would actually save money under proposals that cost tens of trillions of dollars over a decade.

Sanders, who reminded debate opponents that he "wrote the d*** bill" on Medicare for All, complained of the "byzantine and complex administration of thousands of separate health care plans" that exist now. Sanders said taxes will go up under his proposals, but he noted savings in the elimination of premiums and copays.

Fault lines also emerged on matters of the economy, with two candidates -- Klobuchar and Sanders -- diverging on the merits of Trump's new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, which the House approved only hours earlier. And in the first stage of the debate, there were hints of friction over proposals by Sanders and Warren to create broad new college tuition benefits and to impose new taxes on the country's largest private fortunes.

FOREIGN POLICY

In a series of exchanges, on issues such as climate change, press freedom and U.S. relations with China and Israel, the candidates held Trump up as the embodiment of all they would not do with the presidency.

The Democrats were particularly unsparing with regard to the president's foreign-policy record. Klobuchar alluded to Trump's departure from a recent NATO summit after a video surfaced of several foreign leaders joking about him. "He is so thin-skinned that he walked, he quit," she said, adding, "America doesn't quit."

Several of the leading candidates vowed to take a more coordinated and forceful approach to dealing with China, including on human rights. Biden said he would seek to levy United Nations sanctions against the Chinese government for rounding up Muslim Uighurs in camps, while Buttigieg said he was open to the possibility of boycotting the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

"We're not looking for a war," Biden said, "but we've got to make clear: We are a Pacific power and we are not going to walk away."

Prodded by a moderator to explain how they would persuade a larger share of the country to support removing the president from office, the leading candidates mainly pivoted to the themes of their stump speeches.

Biden said it was high time to "restore the integrity of the presidency," while Sanders castigated Trump for having "sold out the working families of this country" and Warren branded him "the most corrupt president in living history." The candidates all suggested that they would be best equipped to make that case against him next fall.

Buttigieg nudged voters' attention to the general election, arguing, "No matter what happens in the Senate, it is up to us in 2020."

Andrew Yang, the former tech executive mounting an underdog campaign, described impeachment as a distraction from more important economic issues. Suggesting Trump's acquittal in the Senate was a foregone conclusion, Yang likened it to "a ball game where you know what the score is going to be."

Democrats, he said, should focus instead on offering a "new positive vision for the country."

ECONOMY AND TRADE

Economic and trade issues took on a more prominent role in the discussion. Just minutes into the debate, a question about trade highlighted tension.

Sanders said he would not support the trade agreement that the House passed Thursday, calling it a "modest improvement over what we have right now" but arguing that it would not do enough to support workers and farmers. He also appeared to take a swipe at Biden's past support of measures like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Klobuchar, a moderate, immediately seized on a chance to draw a contrast with Sanders, saying she would support the new trade agreement, which she called a "much better deal" for "farmers in the Midwest" and others who have struggled under strained international trade relations.

They did not clash directly in the first minutes of the debate, but Warren and Buttigieg quickly sketched out two sharply divergent approaches to improving the economy and addressing inequality.

"Oh, they're just wrong!" Warren bristled when asked about concerns regarding her tax plans, going on to defend her wealth tax proposal, which would affect the richest Americans to help pay for significantly expanding the social safety net.

Soon after, Buttigieg emphasized the importance of "promises that we can keep without the kind of taxation that economists tell us could hurt the economy."

"We've got to break out of the Washington mindset that measures the bigness of an idea by the trillions of dollars it adds to the budget or the boldness of an idea by how many Americans it can antagonize," he said.

Early in the evening, Yang lamented the racial homogeneity of the rest of the debaters onstage. When a moderator noted that Yang was the only member of a minority group among the candidates, Yang described that distinction as "both an honor and disappointment."

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Glueck and Alexander Burns of The New York Times; and by Kathleen Ronayne, Darlene Superville, Steve Peoples and Michael R. Blood of The Associated Press.

