Documents allege payments to Arkansas woman by company under control of Hunter Biden

In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

The Arkansas woman alleging that Hunter Biden is the father of her child once worked for a company that he owned or controlled, according to a filing Friday in the paternity lawsuit.

Lunden Alexis Roberts claims she began receiving payments from the company in May 2018 — well after she became pregnant — and that the payments continued until November 2018, according to her “Second Notice of Additional Financial Information.”

“Baby Doe” was born in August 2018, according to a document previously filed with Independence County Circuit Court.

Roberts received “pay stubs for money received from the defendant [Biden] when she was employed by him and his company” but “never received a tax document for these payments,” it alleges.

Exhibit sheets say the company in question is Owasco PC. Owasco PC is a law firm, according to Lawyer.com.

Several exhibits are attached to the notice, including one purporting to be a “health insurance card for insurance the defendant previously provided the plaintiff.”

Hunter Biden, who is a lawyer, is the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, numerous polls have shown.

Hunter Biden’s Texarkana, Texas attorney, Brent Langdon, was in a meeting and was not available for comment, a receptionist in his office said Friday afternoon.

Roberts is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden, 49, is the baby’s biological father and to order him to pay child support and provide health insurance for the toddler.

The couple met while Roberts was living in Washington, D.C., her attorney has said.

Biden hasn’t paid child support in more than a year, she has alleged in a previous filing. In an affidavit also dated Nov. 27, Biden told the court that he is unemployed and has had “no monthly income since May 2019.”

