For child porn, sex offender gets 35-year sentence

FORT SMITH -- A registered sex offender was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for producing child pornography.

Jay Don Gifford, 26, of Fort Smith, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in federal prison and supervised release for life on one count each of production of child pornography and commission of a felony offense against a minor by a registered sex offender, according to the office of Duane Kees, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing.

Court records say that officers with the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2018 that someone uploaded 90 files of suspected child pornography to Dropbox, a news release from Kees states.

Further investigation showed this person to be Gifford, a registered sex offender residing in Fort Smith, authorities said. Law enforcement officers found and interviewed Gifford, who admitted to taking explicit photographs and videos of two children.

Gifford was indicted on a seven charges on Feb. 6, according to court records. These charges included two counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transportation of child pornography, one count of possession of material involving sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of commission of a felony offense against a minor by a sex offender.

Gifford pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to one of the counts of production of child pornography and the count of offense by a sex offender. The remaining five counts were dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by the Arkansas State Police and Homeland Security Investigations, Kees' news release stated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Marshall prosecuted the case for the federal government.

