Georgia restores part of purged voter list

ATLANTA -- After purging more than 300,000 voters from the rolls, Georgia election officials restored roughly 22,000 of them Thursday, citing an error in the way their voting history had been screened.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said the issue stemmed from how the maintenance on voter list was carried out in 2015. The affected voters either voted or had some other type of contact with the voter registration system in early 2012, but essentially weren't given credit for it.

Lawyers for the state said during a court hearing Thursday afternoon that the issue was brought to their attention by lawyers for Fair Fight Action, a voting-rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, which had filed an emergency request earlier this week asking the court to stop part of the purge.

Raffensperger's office on Monday purged 308,753 voter registrations that were deemed inactive. Raffensperger's office has defended the list maintenance, saying it makes the administration of elections smoother and helps guard against voter fraud.

Mar-a-Lago suspect to remain in jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The latest Chinese intruder at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida appeared in court Thursday, with a judge appointing a public defender as her lawyer and ordering that she remain in custody.

Jing Lu, 56, is charged with misdemeanor counts of loitering or prowling and resisting arrest without violence. A judge granted $2,000 bail but ordered Lu to remain in custody because she is in the U.S. on an expired visa.

The judge also issued an order that Lu stay away from Mar-a-Lago on the wealthy Palm Beach barrier island.

Palm Beach police say Lu was confronted Wednesday by the private club's security officers at the club's main entrance and told to leave, but she returned to take photos by walking down to a service gate.

According to a police affidavit, Lu fled on foot and was eventually apprehended in the Worth Avenue shopping district in Palm Beach.

Neither Trump nor his family members were at Mar-a-Lago when the incident took place. They are expected to arrive by this weekend and spend the holidays there.

Lu's arrest follows that in March of Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai businesswoman who gained access to Mar-a-Lago while carrying a laptop, phones and other electronic gear. Zhang was found guilty in September of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and was sentenced last month to time served. She is being held for deportation.

Radio show ends after shooting remark

DENVER -- A Denver radio station canceled a scheduled program after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings.

Chuck Bonniwell from the show Chuck & Julie was complaining Tuesday about an abundance of media coverage on the impeachment of President Donald Trump when he said: "You wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony."

His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately cut in, saying, "Don't even say that," and she told listeners not to call in.

Their show was broadcast across the Denver metropolitan area and reaches communities where there have been mass shootings such as in 1999 at Columbine High School and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting, as well as this year's STEM Highlands Ranch school shooting.

In an official statement posted Wednesday on Twitter that noted Colorado's "history of school violence," KNUS-AM said the decision to end the program was made immediately.

On its website, KNUS-AM said that the 1-4 p.m. weekday slot would now feature the Salem Network show America First hosted by Sebastian Gorka.

Bonniwell said Wednesday that his comment was meant as a joke.

"Making a statement like that is just unbelievable to me, especially our family. I couldn't believe it," said John Castillo, the father of the high school student killed last May at STEM Highlands Ranch school in suburban Denver when two students opened fire.

4 people injured in San Antonio gunfire

SAN ANTONIO -- Four people were injured Wednesday night in a shooting outside a mall in San Antonio, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Department officials said in a statement that officers responded about 8:46 p.m. to South Park Mall on the city's south side and found four people who had gunshot wounds. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shots were fired outside the mall and an active-shooter response was not needed, authorities said. Witnesses reported three gunmen shot the victims outside the mall, jumped in a black Dodge Charger and fled, police said.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested. An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

A Section on 12/20/2019