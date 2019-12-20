High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTONVILLE 54, ROYSE CITY (TEXAS) 41 Colton Simmons accounted for half of the Tigers' points at the KSA Events Classic in Orlando, Fla. Simmons scored 27 points for Bentonville (5-2). Abel Hutchinson added 10 points.

HAMPTON 57, HERMITAGE 53 Derrick Avery scored 32 points and Jorge Ramos had 14 in a losing effort for Hermitage (2-9).

HELENA-WEST HELENA 69, MARVELL 65 Suazell Farmer had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists to help Helena-West Helena (9-3) win its opener at the Cougar Classic.

MARMADUKE 49, SALEM 32 Andy Agee scored 16 points and Bradley Horton chipped in with 14 in a victory for Marmaduke (8-7).

MOUNTAINBURG 51, MAGAZINE 39 Sam Ortlieb finished with a game-high 19 points and Waylon Cluck tossed in 14 as Mountainburg (3-8) won on the road. Kaedon Trejo ended the night with 12 points for Magazine.

RIVERDALE BAPTIST (MD.) 46, MARION 45 Detrick Reeves had 21 points and Johnathan Johnson finished with 11 in a close loss for Marion (2-3) at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

GIRLS

MAGAZINE 64, MOUNTAINBURG 53 Kylie Robinson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Kiara Vasquez had 26 points and 11 rebounds for Magazine (5-4). Maddux McDonald, Haley Reed and Maley Brooks scored 11 points each for Mountainburg (6-5).

MARMADUKE 46, SALEM 45 Reese Hampton had 27 points and five assists as Marmaduke (13-4) won its second game in a row. Heidi Robinson added 14 points and six rebounds for the Lady Greyhounds.

ROGERS 67, RUSSELLVILLE 58 Taylor Treadwell finished with 16 points to lead balanced scoring for Rogers (5-4), which hit six three-pointers in the first half to open up a double-digit lead. Sophomore Kate Miller had 13, followed by Kate McConnell with 12 and Camiran Brockhoff with 10. Cara Davis scored 20 points to lead Russellville (3-4).

Sports on 12/20/2019