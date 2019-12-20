House passes new N. American trade deal

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal (from left) and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer talk outside the House chamber Thursday before the vote in favor of a new North American trade deal. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives voted Thursday in favor of a new trade deal for North America, delivering a hard-fought victory to President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., just a day after Democrats impeached the president.

The legislation passed on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 385-41, with a large majority of Democrats approving the deal. The bill's success came despite intense partisanship on most other fronts in Washington.

The revised pact upended the Democratic party's longstanding skepticism toward sweeping trade bills like the North American Free Trade Agreement that the new deal would replace. In a further reordering of the politics of trade, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement has the endorsement of major labor unions, including the AFL-CIO. The Senate is expected to act on the package next year.

The outcome is the result of months of negotiations that took place without Pelosi or Trump ever speaking directly, though the new trade rules could serve as top political accomplishments for both leaders. To circumvent the frayed relationship between the president and the House speaker, Democrats worked directly with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a globalization skeptic who agreed to make numerous adjustments to garner their support.

On Thursday, when Trump was in the White House berating Democrats, Lighthizer stood in the House gallery, waving to lawmakers as the deal sailed through.

"We stuck to it. And so we've arrived at this 'it can never happen' moment," House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in an interview. "I think it is a template for the future."

The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed a year ago by Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico to replace the 25-year-old NAFTA, which Trump campaigned against in 2016 and lambasted as terrible for American workers.

The original NAFTA phased out nearly all tariffs on goods produced and traded within North America. It was extraordinary because it linked two wealthy, developed countries with a poor, developing country. Since then, trade with Canada and Mexico has increased more rapidly than trade with most other countries.

Democrats for years have claimed that NAFTA led to the loss of many high-paying manufacturing jobs in the U.S. as companies moved production to low-wage Mexico. Trump distinguished himself from free-trade Republicans in the presidential primary with his NAFTA-bashing rhetoric, and his administration got Canada and Mexico to negotiate a rewrite.

"We now have a wonderful deal and if we didn't have a good deal, do you know what I would have done?" Trump asked supporters Wednesday night at a rally in Michigan. "I would've put tariffs on both countries and that would have been it, right?"

The International Trade Commission projected in April that the agreement would boost the economy by $68 billion and add 176,000 jobs six years after taking effect.

The commission found that the new agreement would create 30,000 jobs in American auto parts plants. On the down side, the commission found that the pact would increase the cost of pickups and cars. That would hurt demand and reduce the number of jobs in factories that assemble cars by about 1,500.

Overall, the deal is meant to modernize trade rules between the three countries while also making it harder for other nations to slip products into North America tariff free.

The deal would require cars or trucks to have 75% of their components manufactured in Canada, Mexico, or the United States in order to be moved between countries without tariffs. And more of the work must be done by workers making at least $16 an hour, significantly higher than many employees in Mexico currently earn. The precise impact of this change is unclear, as critics have warned it could push up the cost of cars.

The pact would include a number of other changes. It requires Canada to open up its milk market to U.S. farmers, increases intellectual property and environmental protections, and creates new guards against currency manipulation. It also creates new rules for e-commerce, an area of trade that has boomed since NAFTA was enacted in 1994.

Still, a number of Republicans were uncomfortable with the changes negotiated by Democrats, including the exclusion of a 10-year protection period for a costly class of drugs called "biologics," which had been part of the original deal. After holding out for months, the White House agreed to remove the protections in a final concession during the last weekend of talks.

There were some detractors over the final agreement negotiated by lawmakers: the Pass USMCA coalition, which represented a range of industries including pharmaceuticals, withdrew its support for the measure after months of lobbying.

Leadership from the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a nonprofit public policy organization that advocates for limited government, announced that the new agreement's "trade-unrelated provisions and political giveaways set precedents that could harm future trade agreements for decades to come."

Some labor unions, including the United Auto Workers and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, withheld their support.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, a top union for food workers, also said it opposed the deal, arguing that it did not require strong country-of-origin labeling needed to strengthen food safety.

"Without strong country-of-origin labeling, consumers will be kept in the dark and America's food workers will continue to face unfair competition from foreign companies not playing by the same rules," said Marc Perrone, the union's president, who acknowledged that some improvements had been made to the labor and enforcement provisions in the measure.

Even after being signed by the leaders of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the agreement still required approval by the legislatures in all three countries.

That gave Pelosi the opportunity to leverage Trump's desire for a win on trade, and along with Neal she engaged forcefully on the issue. She appointed a nine-member working group in June that spent months meeting with Lighthizer in various locations around the Capitol, exchanging numerous proposals, and working through one impasse after another.

Last month, Pelosi took over the talks, and along with Neal opened intense negotiations with Lighthizer and with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, whose support Pelosi was determined to obtain.

Trumka's support was not assured until the final days of talks. As the fall progressed, some moderate and freshman Democrats grew increasingly eager to pass the deal so they could show their constituents that they could deliver despite the partisanship gripping the Capitol. They were under pressure in their districts from ads paid for by the Chamber of Commerce and visits by Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials.

But Trumka went to the Capitol to urge Democrats to hold out for more. Finally, on the eve of the vote, Trumka released a letter to lawmakers urging them to back the new agreement, declaring that while imperfect, "it does provide a new standard from which to improve upon in future trade negotiations."

"Rejecting it would leave the deeply flawed existing NAFTA in place for the foreseeable future," Trumka added.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner of The Washington Post; by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Emily Cochrane and Ana Swanson of The New York Times.

